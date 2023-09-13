10 Items to Buy From Some of the Biggest Streetwear Brands

Some of our favorite items from brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Awake NY, Martine Rose, and more.

Sep 13, 2023
In 2023, streetwear can be defined as many things. There are the brands that tap into subcultures like skate or hip-hop to inform the graphics they print on T-shirts and hoodies. But the definition of streetwear isn’t as strict as it was years ago and it’s no longer the niche category that it used to be. It’s turned into a multi-billion dollar industry that’s even been embraced by the luxury fashion world, a group that once scoffed at streetwear and what it stood for. While that may be an unfortunate reality to some, it also means that there is no shortage of amazing brands to discover that cater to today’s streetwear consumer. 


The brands highlighted below help define what streetwear means today, from Grace Wales Bonner’s beautifully crafted sportswear to Supreme’s iconic Box Logo T-shirt. Yes, some of them align much more with the old definition of streetwear than others. But there is no denying that they are all making amazing clothing that beautifully represents this subcategory of fashion that we love and appreciate so much. 


Take a look at some of our favorite items from popular brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Awake NY, Martine Rose, and more, below.


Aimé Leon Dore Knit Cycling Jersey

Price: $2,500
Where to Buy It: StockX

Pieces like this are what Aimé Leon Dore does best, taking a more premium approach to classic sportswear items. This was a standout of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Rather than create a cycling jersey out of moisture-wicking technical fabric, the brand opted to use a premium knit material. We don’t recommend logging miles in this thing. It will probably be very hot. But it sure does look good.

Supreme Milan Box Logo

Price: $313-$422
Where to Buy It: StockX

Few items in streetwear are as iconic as the Supreme Box Logo T-shirt. The design is such a signature offering from the brand that each time they open a new flagship store, they release an exclusive version. This particular variation debuted in 2021 to mark the grand opening of Supreme Milan. The Box Logo is filled with Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting and the word “grazie” (Italian for “thank you”) is printed on the back. A T-shirt celebrating a Supreme store in Italy shows just how far the brand has come since its humble beginnings as a New York City skate shop in 1994. 

Denim Tears Cotton Wreath Sweatshirt

Price: $379-$549
Where to Buy It: StockX

It’s hard to introduce new iconography that not only makes an impact, but immediately makes people think of your brand. That’s exactly what Tremaine Emory has done with the Cotton Wreath imagery for his brand Denim Tears. It’s become most known for its placement on Levi’s denim pieces like trucker jackets and 501 jeans, but a more recent interpretation saw it placed on cozy hoodies and sweatpants. The pieces caused such a stir when they first debuted at a pop-up at a New York City dry cleaner this past June that the NYPD had to shut down the release. Denim Tears’ latest pop-up in New York City was met with similar crowds. Make no mistake, Emory has created one of the hottest streetwear brands around today. The best part, the designs stand for something.

Clarks 8th Street x Adidas Samba by Ronnie Fieg

Price: $879-$1,263
Where to Buy It: StockX

As much as Kith has grown over the past decade, its strongest offering will always be its footwear. This fusion of two classic silhouettes, the Clarks Wallabee and Adidas Samba, is a perfect hybrid of sportswear and menswear. The design is one of Ronnie Fieg’s strongest in quite some time. When it debuted in March, he even had to tweak the release to allow people to pre-order pairs in order to meet the demand. If you haven’t found a pair of Sambas to add to the rotation just yet, look no further.  

Stüssy Green Zip Reversible Jacket

Price: $210
Where to Buy It: SSENSE

Two jackets for the price of one. That’s what you get with this reversible zip-up from Stüssy. The black nylon side is the perfect everyday jacket that goes with any outfit. If you want to add a pop of color to your fit, flip it to the green sherpa on the other side. These types of staple pieces are what Stüssy does best. Fall is almost here. This is the perfect jacket for the cooler autumn months

Travis Scott x Kaws 'Utopia' T-Shirt

Price: $90-$115
Where to Buy It: StockX

If you’re a Travis Scott fan, chances are that you own a piece or two of his merch. This T-shirt is one of the collaborative pieces that was released following the arrival of Utopia in August 2023. Once again, Travis tapped legendary artist Kaws for a special graphic that featured a childhood photo of himself with Kaws' signature X'd out eyes. It's these types of collabs that make Travis' offerings feel one step above regular artist merch.

Martine Rose Panelled Logo Print Cotton T-Shirt

Price: $288
Where to Buy It: Farfetch

If you haven’t noticed, soccer jerseys are trending right now. If you aren’t the biggest soccer fan and don’t know which kit is worth buying, why not just go with this top from Martine Rose instead? The British designer has made a name for herself by tapping into various subcultures, like football, for her collections. This top is unmistakably inspired by traditional soccer jerseys. The best part, you won’t have to worry about random fans asking you to name three players if you step out wearing this one.

Wales Bonner Percussion Track Jacket

Price: $531
Where to Buy It: Farfetch

Grace Wales Bonner’s elevated takes on athleisure have greatly influenced menswear. You probably know her for her metallic silver Adidas Sambas, but make sure you’re looking into the rest of her collections. There is much more to her eponymous label than just some shiny soccer shoes. This paneled track jacket is one of our favorites. Just look at that crocheted piping on the shoulders. The beauty is in the details.

Union x Jordan MJ Liner Jacket

Price: $135-$196
Where to Buy It: StockX

Union is one of the most important retailers in streetwear history. Its current chapter is defined by its ongoing collaborations with Jordan Brand and Nike. While most customers focus on the sneakers, Chris Gibbs and Beth Birkett-Gibbs also release thoughtful apparel as well. One of the best pieces is this reversible tan and yellow liner jacket that was dropped as part of its Air Jordan 2 collection in April 2022. The classic piece of military outerwear isn’t something you would typically see made by a sportswear company like Jordan Brand. Items like this are a testament to the unique approach that Union brings to the table with all of its projects. 

Awake NY MA-1 Bomber Jacket

Price: $375
Where to Buy It: SSENSE

Few brands are tapping into New York City’s streetwear community quite like Angelo Baque’s Awake NY right now. While the brand consistently offers solid graphic T-shirts and hoodies that nod to New York City’s rich subcultures, some of its strongest offerings are its cut and sew items. This approach to a classic MA-1 bomber jacket is one of its best. The olive green nylon bomber is given a stylish tweak in the form of multicolored hand-knit trim used on the collar, hem, and cuffs. If you don’t want to wear the same old olive green bomber that everyone else has, Awake NY has given you the perfect alternative. 

