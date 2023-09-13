10 Items to Buy From Some of the Biggest Streetwear Brands

Via Complex

In 2023, streetwear can be defined as many things. There are the brands that tap into subcultures like skate or hip-hop to inform the graphics they print on T-shirts and hoodies. But the definition of streetwear isn’t as strict as it was years ago and it’s no longer the niche category that it used to be. It’s turned into a multi-billion dollar industry that’s even been embraced by the luxury fashion world, a group that once scoffed at streetwear and what it stood for. While that may be an unfortunate reality to some, it also means that there is no shortage of amazing brands to discover that cater to today’s streetwear consumer.





The brands highlighted below help define what streetwear means today, from Grace Wales Bonner’s beautifully crafted sportswear to Supreme’s iconic Box Logo T-shirt. Yes, some of them align much more with the old definition of streetwear than others. But there is no denying that they are all making amazing clothing that beautifully represents this subcategory of fashion that we love and appreciate so much.





Take a look at some of our favorite items from popular brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Awake NY, Martine Rose, and more, below.





