A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases
This weekend's roundup includes the Nike Air Sunder Max, Union's Nike Field General collab, and more.
This week of sneaker releases is once again on the slower side, but there are still some noteworthy collaborations and fan-favorite styles up for grabs.
Sneaker projects from Union LA and Nike as well as Anuel AA and Reebok are up for grabs throughout the week. We're also finally getting the release of the "Canyon Gold" Air Sunder Max after the sneaker was teased more than half a year ago.
Grab all of the details on each of the drops below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy