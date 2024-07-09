A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

This weekend's roundup includes the Nike Air Sunder Max, Union's Nike Field General collab, and more.

Jul 09, 2024
A pair of Nike Air Mada sneakers. The shoes feature a sleek design with breathable panels, a pull tab, and distinctive circular lace loops

This week of sneaker releases is once again on the slower side, but there are still some noteworthy collaborations and fan-favorite styles up for grabs.

Sneaker projects from Union LA and Nike as well as Anuel AA and Reebok are up for grabs throughout the week. We're also finally getting the release of the "Canyon Gold" Air Sunder Max after the sneaker was teased more than half a year ago.

Grab all of the details on each of the drops below.

Union x Nike Field General

Via Nike

Price: $120
When: Wednesday, July 10
Where: Nike.com, StockX.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After already releasing exclusively through Union, the boutique's Nike Field General collab is releasing again via SNKRS in the "Ivory" colorway.

Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'First in Flight'

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG sneaker with a white base, light blue accents, and a navy blue heel, featuring the iconic Air Jordan wings logo

Price: $180
When: Wednesday, July 10
Where: Nike.com, StockX.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is introducing a new women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 colorway this week dubbed "First in Flight." According to the product description on SNKRS, the style "honors the home of the high flyers. It celebrates the historic moments in flight, as well as the pioneers that first set our gaze on the skies."

Nike Air Sunder Max 'Canyon Gold'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Thursday, July 11
Where: Nike.com, StockX.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the more anticipated general releases of this summer, the Nike Air Sunder Max is finally returning to retailers this week in this vibrant "Canyon Gold" colorway. 

Anuel AA x Reebok Collection

A Reebok sneaker with a black, white, and pink design, featuring a speckled sole and purple green details

Price: $180
When: Friday, July 12
Where: Reebok.com, StockX.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Anuel AA's newest Reebok sneaker collaboration drops this weekend in the form of these BB 4000 II and Classic Leather styles that pay homage to the rapper's upbringing. Both pairs sport colorful accents along with Anuel AA branding on the heel tabs and insoles.

Nike Sabrina 2 'Conductor'

Side view of a white low-top Nike sneaker with a large white swoosh and a textured pattern on the sides

Price: $130
When: Friday, July 12
Where: Nike.com, StockX.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: There's another colorway of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 2 sneaker coming this week in the form of the clean "Conductor" makeup, shown above. As the name suggests, the style references Ionescu's playmaking abilities on the basketball court.

