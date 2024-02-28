Best Style Releases: Supreme x The North Face, Stüssy Jewelry, and More

From the latest Supreme x The North Face collab to Stüssy's first jewelry collection, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Feb 28, 2024
Via Supreme

Springtime is upon us. That means the temperatures are finally starting to climb in certain parts of the country. But you can't go straight from puffer jackets to poplin shirts overnight. You need some in-between pieces to get you through the seasonal transition comfortably. This week, there are plenty of drops that can help you do just that. 


Supreme and The North Face once again deliver a memorable collaboration highlighted by split camo jackets. Awake NY is also releasing its latest season online following an in-store-exclusive launch last weekend. And don't forget to check out the latest from other great brands like Noon Goons, Circulate, and Manresa. If you're just looking for some new accessories to complete your outfits, Stüssy is even stepping into the jewelry game. 


Get more details on all of this week's best style releases below. 

Via Supreme

Stüssy Jewelry

Via Stüssy

Release Date: March 1
Where to Buy It: Stüssy Chapter stores and stussy.com
Price: TBD

As part of its Spring 2024 offering, Stüssy is releasing its first jewelry collection. Sterling silver "S" logo pendants, "SS" rings, charm bracelets, and pearl earrings incorporating the brand's signature 8-ball motif will all be available.

Supreme x The North Face

Via Supreme

Release Date: Feb. 29
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme's latest chapter with The North Face is full of split jackets. The most striking items feature two colors of camouflage. The second option utilizes purple and beige. There are also all-black versions that defeat the purpose of the concept entirely. Full-length zippers allow you to fully separate the jackets into their respective sections. Shells, Nuptse puffers, and six-panel caps incorporate this design. The rest of the capsule consists of crewnecks, T-shirts, and shorts in coordinating color schemes that feature graphics inspired by retro The North Face tags. Finally, there is an adorable teddy bear rocking its own split Nuptse, which is a personal favorite. 

Awake NY

Via Awake NY

Release Date: March 2
Where to Buy It: Awake NY flagship and awakenyclothing.com
Price: TBD

Following an in-store release last Saturday, Awake NY is dropping its latest collection online this weekend. Classic varsity jackets feature a giant dragon patch across the back. All-over "a" prints cover items like beanies, button-ups shirts, and shorts. Rhinestones are used to draw out dice on mint green hoodies. Cozy digi camo sweatsuits and velour tracksuits will also be available. We will have to wait just a bit longer for the brand's highly-anticipated Jordan Air Ship collaboration. But don't fret. It's coming this month. 

Union Los Angeles

Via Union Los Angeles

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Union Los Angeles and unionlosangeles.com
Price: $55-$380

Union Los Angeles has dropped off another impressive inline offering for Sping 2024. Standout items include a multicolored cardigan made of breathable mesh, a Gingham plaid shirt, and baggy Barrow pants made of poplin to maintain your coolness in the warmer weather. An assortment of graphic crewnecks, T-shirts, and hoodies are also available in multiple colors.

Noon Goons

Via Noon Goons

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: noongoons.com
Price: $65-$1,400

Noon Goons has recently released its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The Los Angeles-based label continues to impress with cut and sew offerings inspired by Southern California style like a shiny crocodile leather trucker jacket, shadow plaid zip shirts made of Japanese-milled cotton, and baggy shorts with leopard piping nodding to Dennis Rodman's polarizing '90s style. An assortment of graphic pieces and pigment-dyed sweatsuits in neutral tones round out the collection.  

Crenshaw Skate Club

Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: March 2
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38-$105

Crenshaw Skate Club is dropping off a new round of logo T-shirts, crewnecks, and hoodies this weekend. The OG Logo Hoodie will be available for the first time in two years. Kid-sized T-shirts will also be sold. 

Circulate

Bluehorse by Manresa

Via Manresa

Release Date: March 1
Where to Buy It: manresaclothing.com
Price: TBD

Manresa's latest release is under its Made in America project, Bluehorse. This drop is highlighted by a series of thermal-lined hoodies created with Camber. Other products include knit beanies, flannels made of Japanese cotton, classic chinos, and even hand crafted ceramic coffee mugs.

NN.07 x Timex

Via NN.07

Release Date: March 1
Where to Buy It: nn07.com
Price: TBD

Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 has collaborated with Timex for the second time on another timeless watch. Based on the Expedition North Field Post 36mm, this timepiece is made of brushed stainless steel. A cobalt blue second hand and seven-hour marker nod to NN.07's founding year of 2007. Only 1,000 watches have been made and each is individualy numbered on the caseback.

Prada America's Cup

Via Prada

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Prada stores and prada.com
Price: $795

Prada has put a new spin on its iconic America's Cup sneakers. The latest versions replace the signature patent leather overlays with a soft rubber. Five new colorways have been introduced for this season: baby blue, cream, orange, grey, and green. 

Brain Child

Via Brain Child

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: brainchildtm.com
Price: $30-$250

The Boston-based brand Brain Child recently released its "Still As Water 2" capsule. The hero items were a reversible jacquard work jacket and double-knee pants. Logo zip hoodies and a bandana covered in a print inspired by Chinese mythology rounded out the concise offering. 

Dr Martens x Girls Don’t Cry

Via Dr Martens

Release Date: Feb. 29
Where to Buy It: girlsdontcryshop.com
Price: TBD

Verdy's Girls Don't Cry has put its spin on Dr Martens' Ramsey creeper. It features a smooth black leather upper, hair on the toe box, a smoky platform sole, and gold Girls Don't Cry heart charms on the laces. 

Tyrell Winston x '47

Via '47

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: 47brand.com
Price: $40-$55

If you didn't make it to Indianapolis for 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend for the initial drop, now you can grab Tyrell Winston's '47 collaborations online. The artist, who you may know for his deflated basketball collages, has created two different styles of dad caps to represent all 30 NBA teams. A black option features a basketball hoop graphic designed by Winston on the front, team logo on the side, and "Windianapolis" written across the back. The other is done up in each team's colors with a "W" on the front and their logo on the back. A logo collage T-shirt rounds out the capsule. 

NYFC '24/7' Away Jersey

Via 13th Witness

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: mlsstore.com
Price: $99.99-$194.99

The New York City Football Club recently unveiled its new away jersey for the 2024 season. The "24/7" kit is an homage to vibrant nightlife and energy of New York City. It was designed by Head of State founder Taofeek Abijako.

