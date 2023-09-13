Spanto Forever: How Chris “Spanto” Printup Became A Streetwear Folk Hero

Born X Raised’s profile only grew after its debut at Union in 2013. That same year, Kendrick Lamar wore the brand while performing at Lollapalooza and in the music video for “Collard Greens” by Schoolboy Q. Two months after its launch at Union, it was stocked at Colette in Paris, Slam Jam in Italy, Supply in Australia, Headquarter in Mexico, and The Hideout in London. But as Spanto shared in his Powerful Truth Angels interview, he found out that he had cancer that same year and started chemotherapy shortly after celebrating his earliest wins with Born X Raised.

“It’s like having your heart broken every single day,” said Spanto about chemotherapy in his Throwing Fits interview. “The constant limbo of being like: ‘You're alive, just kidding, you're dead.’”

Spanto was diagnosed with terminal T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia , a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. A doctor told him he faced a 95% mortality rate and would have to start chemotherapy as soon as possible if he wanted to live. He told 2Tone on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast that he was unfazed by the doctor’s diagnosis and agreed to start treatment the next day despite knowing nothing about chemo.

“I remember seeing him in the hospital and he would start pounding his chest, yelling and shit. ‘Okay, you're going to beat cancer,’ because I think that's what it takes. I think it’s willpower and he fought it through,” 2Tone emphasizes. “So he had to battle cancer, take chemotherapy, while trying to figure out and learn this business. He was staying afloat and doing the best he could to stay involved in it.”

2Tone says that Spanto worked in Born X Raised offices every chance he could during those four-and-half-years he underwent chemotherapy. At times, he would disappear for weeks because he was too sick. There were moments when 2Tone would even design new drops with Spanto besides his hospital bed. “Some days he had incredible energy for someone so sick, others you could tell he was lagging,” writes Gibbs. “2Tone was obviously instrumental in those days. But Spanto was there and he was fighting for his life every day while also helping to build this brand.” 2Tone remembers how the treatments changed his partner physically. His head would grow bigger and smaller. His face would lose its color and turn white. Before chemo, Spanto weighed 205 pounds. A month later, he went down to 138 and lost all his hair. Yet, Spanto still mustered enough energy to come out to party while walking with a cane or to tag his name throughout Los Angeles.

“He was a warrior, a beast, a savage and all these other words that people throw around so lightly. He just saw cancer as another challenge and was cool with it,” shares Oriol. “When he was getting chemo, he'd tell me ‘I feel weak. I feel sick. This is like the worst pain I've ever had or the most sick I've ever felt.’ You good homie? Do you need anything? All he would say is: ‘There's nothing nobody could do, I got to fight this myself.’”

Despite the challenges they faced, Born X Raised continued to create moments during the years Spanto had cancer. In 2014, they initiated the first Sadie Hawkins Formals, an annual event for friends and family in Los Angeles. They dropped collaborations with footwear brands like Reebok and record labels like Top Dawg Entertainment. By 2016, Born X Raised’s Old English font snowballed into a larger fashion trend that led to Kanye West creating The Life of Pablo merch in a similar style. When Forever 21 was accused of copying West’s merch for a collection, Forever 21 cited Latino gang memorial shirts and Born X Raised as its reference points.

“Their logo reminded me of how we went to army surplus stores to get iron-on felt Old English letters on our back. Where we put on our crew, our neighborhood, or our love for our old lady. They captured that era in modern times and it never goes out of style,” says Los Angeles graffiti artist and streetwear pioneer Mister Cartoon. “So I would just trip on the loyalty they received from the street. All these youngsters were feeling their sense of pride. Even if they were not from California, all of them were proud of where they were born and raised.”