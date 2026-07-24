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Having already conquered Europe, the Norwegian superstar discusses the 2026 World Cup, his future at Manchester City, and his advice for the next generation.Jake Appleman
Real Madrid and Bayern München highlight a blockbuster Champions League Quarterfinal slate.Jamie Barton
From outright cheats like the 2017 Houston Astros to lucky squads like the 2001 New England Patriots, not all champions are equal.Jerry L. Barrow
The 1998 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to Complex about connecting with soccer fans, growing the sport in the U.S., and his predictions for the UEFA title match.Noah Cortez