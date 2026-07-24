UEFA Champions League

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Travis Scott.
Music

Travis Scott Teases New Album Might be Done at Champions League Final

"Gotta keep the new album safe," he told Thierry Henry after being asked about an "old school" red device he had clipped to his outfit.

Trey Alston55 days ago
21 Savage in a green hoodie and red cap stands in front of a gold background with "AUDEMARS" partially visible.
Music

21 Savage Pulls Up to Arsenal Halftime Show, Talks Club’s Title Chances

The rapper reflected on growing up as an Arsenal supporter, praised Thierry Henry and Declan Rice, and shared his thoughts on the club’s Premier League and Champions League hopes.

Mark Elibert67 days ago
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal during Bayern Munich's win over Chelsea during Champions League group play in September 2025.
Bets

2026 UEFA Champions League Semifinals Betting Preview

Bayern Munich and PSG should feature high-octane offense, while Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal is set to be a tight, defensive clash.

Matt Burke89 days ago
Thierry Henry, IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards on 'UCL Today.'
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Startles 'UCL Today' Crew by Barking During Appearance

Speed also got a chance to show how fast he is in a race.

Jose Martinez506 days ago
The UEFA logo is seen during the draw for the semi-finals round of the UEFA Champions League.
Sports

UEFA Threatens to Ban Super League Teams and Players From Future Competitions (UPDATED)

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are among the clubs attached to the rumored European Super League that UEFA is fighting against.

Jose Martinez1923 days ago
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Lionel Messi Barcelona Real Madrid 2020 Madrid
Sports

Why Messi Wants to Leave FC Barcelona and Where He Could be Headed

Lionel Messi, arguably the best soccer player in the world, reportedly wants out of FC Barcelona. Here's why and where he could end up.

Rawan Eewshah2158 days ago
Neymar gets upset following PSG's 1 0 loss to Bayern Munich.
Sports

Fans React to Inconsolable Neymar After PSG Loses Champions League Final to Bayern Munich

After a tough 1-0 loss by PSG to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions Final, the emotional response of Neymar became fodder for social media.

Gavin Evans2161 days ago
Neymar PSG Dortmund 2020 UEFA
Sports

5 Things You Need to Know About the Return of Champions League

League soccer is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Here's what you need to know with the Round of 16 about to pick back up.

David Zavac2179 days ago

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