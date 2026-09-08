David Zavac
Latest Stories
7 Breakout Stars of the 2022 NBA Playoffs
The 2022 NBA playoffs are underway and there's been many new faces taking the spotlight on the biggest stages. Here are the biggest breakout stars so far.
Everything You Need to Know About Cade Cunningham
It's widely assumed that Oklahoma St guard Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 pick in July's NBA Draft. Here's what you should know about the stud prospect.
5 Things You Need to Know About the Return of Champions League
League soccer is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Here's what you need to know with the Round of 16 about to pick back up.
Can Steph Curry Shoot His Way Back Out of Kevin Durant’s Shadow?
It's Steph Curry's team again and when the Warriors return to action next season, can the two-time NBA MVP emerge from the shadow of his former teammate?
5 Potential Kevin Love Trades
Kevin Love to the Nets or the Celtics? We broke down what five potential Love trades might look like as we near the NBA trade deadline.
The 10 Best Football Movies, Ranked
From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘Rudy’ and ‘Friday Night Lights, these are the best football movies of all time.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Bet on Themselves and the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets were the big NBA free agency winners signing both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Here's how both players bet on themselves.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Owe the Warriors Anything
What do you do if you’re an impending free agent with multiple rings and nothing to prove to your current organization?