UEFA

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Two men fighting outside a bar. Police officers intervening to restrain one man wearing a flag. Onlookers in the background
Sports

England and Netherlands Soccer Fans Get Into All-Out Brawl Outside Pub in Germany Before Game

The Netherlands lost to England 2-1 in the intense matchup.

Mark Elibert745 days ago
Lionel Messi on the field in a soccer uniform, a person holding a baby wrapped in a towel, and a player joyfully celebrating in a soccer uniform
Sports

Here’s the Story Behind Viral Photo of Baby Lamine Yamal in Bathtub Being Held By Lionel Messi

The 16-year-old rising futbol star helped Spain defeat France on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho745 days ago
The UEFA logo is seen during the draw for the semi-finals round of the UEFA Champions League.
Sports

UEFA Threatens to Ban Super League Teams and Players From Future Competitions (UPDATED)

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are among the clubs attached to the rumored European Super League that UEFA is fighting against.

Jose Martinez1924 days ago
Neymar gets upset following PSG's 1 0 loss to Bayern Munich.
Sports

Fans React to Inconsolable Neymar After PSG Loses Champions League Final to Bayern Munich

After a tough 1-0 loss by PSG to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions Final, the emotional response of Neymar became fodder for social media.

Gavin Evans2162 days ago
Sports

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez Are Shortlisted for UEFA's Best Player in Europe Award

Watch out, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – Luis Suarez is catching up with you.

Corey Pellatt4001 days ago
Sports

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Could Play on the Same Team for a UEFA All-Star Game

Football's greatest rivalry could be put to an end for one night only.

Corey Pellatt4121 days ago
Sports

Madness Erupts in Serbia After Drone With Albanian Flag Enters the Field

Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania abandoned after a drone with an Albanian flag sparks mass brawl (vine).

Adam Silvers4302 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

A History of the Most Racist Moments in Recent European Soccer

Racism against Balotelli is just the tip of the iceberg.

Adam Silvers4892 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Andres Iniesta Wins UEFA European Player of the Year

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the favorites.

Angel Diaz5077 days ago
Style

Illustrations Of 2012 UEFA Tournament Eliminations

Artistic renderings of national teams eliminated from the 2012 UEFA tournament.

Justin Korkidis5149 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Gallery: Tour The 2012 UEFA European Football Championship Stadiums

A look at where Europe's best will play.

Justin Korkidis5402 days ago
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