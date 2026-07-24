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The 1998 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to Complex about connecting with soccer fans, growing the sport in the U.S., and his predictions for the UEFA title match.Noah Cortez
Sports
Ruud Van Nistlerooy On Playing With Ronaldo, Never Winning the Champions League, and His Best Ever Goal
We spent some time with Ruud on the first two legs of UEFA and Heineken’s Champion The Trophy tour to talk about some of football’s biggest questions.Jack Stanley
Which of Europe's best young soccer players are ready to step out of the kiddie pool and become household names this season?Adam Silvers
The German champions are looking for another piece of silverware.Adam Silvers