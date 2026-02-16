‘America’s Next Top Model’ Icon Miss J Alexander Reveals Stroke Left Him Paralyzed

A major figure from America's Next Top Model is opening up about a life-altering health crisis that had been kept private for years.
According to Entertainment Weekly, runway coach and longtime fan favorite J. Alexander, widely known as Miss J, revealed that he suffered a stroke in late 2022 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Miss J, born Alexander Jenkins in the South Bronx, built a global reputation long before reality TV. A model discovered by Elite Model Management, he walked for Jean Paul Gaultier and later transitioned into coaching, working with top names like Naomi Campbell and Kimora Lee Simmons.
His influence extended across major fashion houses, including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino. By the time he joined America’s Next Top Model, he had already spent years shaping how models carried themselves on the runway.
On the show, Miss J became a defining presence. Known for his sharp eye and signature delivery, he trained contestants across multiple cycles and later joined the judging panel. His nickname—born from an early contestant mix-up—stuck, eventually becoming part of the show’s identity. For many viewers, Miss J wasn’t just a coach; he was the voice behind the walk.
That makes his recent revelation even more jarring. In Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Miss J shares what happened after his stroke on December 27, 2022.
“I had a stroke. I woke up, I didn’t know where I was, other than the hospital,” he says. He describes spending weeks in a coma and waking up unable to walk or speak. “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk… it was emotional. I cried.”
Despite the severity of the situation, he says support came from former colleagues Nigel Barker and Jay Manuel, who visited him during recovery. Reflecting on that moment, Miss J recalls feeling overwhelmed by their time working together. “I cried because I just missed them so much.”
When asked in the docuseries whether Tyra Banks visited him, Miss J says she had not at that time, noting, “She just sent me a text that she wants to come… but no, not yet.”
The docuseries also revisits long-standing backstage tensions, including the 2012 departures of Miss J, Barker, and Manuel. Manuel describes feeling “betrayed” by how events unfolded, while Barker recalls the situation as “disappointing.”
Even in recovery, Miss J remains focused on what’s ahead. “I miss being the queen of the runway,” he says. “I taught models how to walk… and now I can’t walk—not yet.”
He adds that he’s determined to recover, making it clear: “It’s not over for me yet.”