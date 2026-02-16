‘America’s Next Top Model’ Icon Miss J Alexander Reveals Stroke Left Him Paralyzed

A major figure from America's Next Top Model is opening up about a life-altering health crisis that had been kept private for years. According to Entertainment Weekly, runway coach and longtime fan favorite J. Alexander, widely known as Miss J, revealed that he suffered a stroke in late 2022 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Miss J, born Alexander Jenkins in the South Bronx, built a global reputation long before reality TV. A model discovered by Elite Model Management, he walked for Jean Paul Gaultier and later transitioned into coaching, working with top names like Naomi Campbell and Kimora Lee Simmons. His influence extended across major fashion houses, including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino. By the time he joined America’s Next Top Model, he had already spent years shaping how models carried themselves on the runway. On the show, Miss J became a defining presence. Known for his sharp eye and signature delivery, he trained contestants across multiple cycles and later joined the judging panel. His nickname—born from an early contestant mix-up—stuck, eventually becoming part of the show’s identity. For many viewers, Miss J wasn’t just a coach; he was the voice behind the walk. That makes his recent revelation even more jarring. In Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Miss J shares what happened after his stroke on December 27, 2022. “I had a stroke. I woke up, I didn’t know where I was, other than the hospital,” he says. He describes spending weeks in a coma and waking up unable to walk or speak. “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk… it was emotional. I cried.”