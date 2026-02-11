Shandi Sullivan Says ‘America's Next Top Model’ Production Framed Assault as Cheating Storyline

America’s Next Top Model’s exposé docuseries on Netflix allowed Shandi Sullivan, a contestant from the reality TV juggernaut’s second season, to finally open up about her difficult experience.

The early seasons of America’s Next Top Model, which premiered in 2003 and quickly became a cultural touchstone, were a threadbare undertaking. With Tyra Banks at the helm, hoping to create a competition that encapsulated the highs and lows of entering the cut-throat modeling industry, the series didn’t have as many protections in place to keep its contestants safe as it should’ve.

According to People, in Netflix's new docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, Sullivan opens up as one of the earliest contestants from ANTM. Well-known for one of the first notable reality TV cheating scandals, Sullivan was said to have cheated on her boyfriend back home during the season after an alcohol-fueled night in Milan. The reality, as Sullivan explains it, was far more painful.