Tyra Banks Confirms the Return of 'America's Next Top Model': 'My Work Is Not Done'

After years off the air—the show’s last season wrapped in 2018—Banks revealed that Cycle 25 is on the horizon.

The runway isn’t closed just yet. America's Next Top Model is officially set to return, with creator and host Tyra Banks confirming that a new cycle is in the works.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement comes directly from her appearance in the upcoming docuseries tied to the franchise, where she makes it clear that she’s not finished with the world she built.

“I feel like my work is not done,” Banks says, teasing what’s ahead. She also hints that the next chapter won’t be a simple reboot, adding, “You have no idea what we have planned for cycle 25.”

The series originally ran from 2003 to 2018 across multiple networks, becoming a defining reality TV staple. Over the years, it launched careers, introduced audiences to new faces, and positioned itself as a platform that challenged traditional beauty standards.

At the same time, the show has faced renewed scrutiny in recent years, as viewers revisited older episodes and questioned some of its most controversial moments.

Banks, who has since expanded into multiple ventures—including her SMiZE & DREAM brand and a move to Australia—framed the return as part of her evolving creative direction. She notes that she’s always looking to pivot, but the modeling competition remains unfinished business.