Ex-'ANTM' Judge Janice Dickinson Roasts Tyra Banks: 'Hardcore B*tch'

Former America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson is revisiting her time on the show—and she’s not mincing words about what she experienced behind the scenes. Dickinson, who served as a judge during the early seasons of the modeling competition, recently discussed the series while appearing on the E! docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals.

During the interview, she reflected on her four seasons on the show and claimed that producers encouraged her to be more aggressive toward contestants to create dramatic television. “The producers, especially Tyra, were begging me to be harsher and cruel, like Simon Cowell was on American Idol,” Dickinson said. Dickinson became known for her blunt critiques while sitting alongside host Tyra Banks, photographer Nigel Barker, and runway coach Miss J Alexander. While her sharp commentary became part of the show’s identity during its early years, Dickinson now suggests the approach was pushed by the show’s leadership. Her strongest criticism was directed at Banks. “America’s Next Top Model really tortured these girls for Tyra’s ego. I was there, and I saw it for four seasons,” Dickinson said. “She was a hardcore b*tch.” Dickinson also pointed to one of the series’ most well-known scenes—the heated confrontation between Banks and Cycle 4 contestant Tiffany Richardson. The moment, which aired in 2005, featured Banks raising her voice as she delivered the now widely quoted line, “We were all rooting for you.”