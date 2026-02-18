'America's Next Top Model' Alum Tiffany Richardson Puts Tyra Banks on Blast: 'You Was a Bully'

A former contestant from America's Next Top Model is speaking out again about one of the show’s most widely discussed moments. Tiffany Richardson, who appeared on Cycle 4, recently shared a message on Instagram directed at Tyra Banks, revisiting their on-camera confrontation from 2005. In the post, Richardson accused Banks of mistreating her during filming and challenged how the situation was presented to viewers.

“You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera… YOU WAS A BULLY!!!” Richardson wrote. She also claimed that the argument was edited to change how it appeared on television, saying it was made to look like Banks “cared” about her. The exchange referenced in Richardson’s post stems from a moment during her elimination, when Banks delivered a now well-known speech that included the line, “we were all rooting for you.” The scene has remained one of the most recognizable clips from the series since it aired.

Richardson’s comments come as the show is being revisited in Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, a three-part docuseries released on Netflix. The project includes interviews with Banks, former judges, and contestants reflecting on the show’s production and key moments. In the docuseries, Banks addresses the Cycle 4 incident and her reaction at the time. “I went too far. You know, I lost it,” she says. She also explains that her response was influenced by broader pressures, adding that “so many people saying that we’re not good enough” heightened the moment’s intensity. Jay Manuel, who served as the show’s creative director, also speaks about the incident in the series. He describes it as “the most difficult moment on set I had ever experienced” and says there were additional remarks made during filming that were not included in the final broadcast. “There was a lot more that was really said,” he states. Miss J. Alexander, the show’s longtime runway coach, recalls the situation as “very scary” and notes that there were legal concerns following the incident.