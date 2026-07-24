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Actors (L-R) Fred 'Rerun' Berry, Haywood Nelson, Danielle Spencer and Ernest Thomas from the TV show 'What's Happening!!' on the set circa 1979 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Why ‘What’s Happening!!’ Is Still Celebrated Nearly 50 Years After Its Debut

The series remains a beloved classic and a groundbreaking part of 1970s television history.

Lucille Barilla346 days ago
Vanna White in a red satin sleeveless dress and Pat Sajak in a black suit with a white shirt on the set of Wheel of Fortune
Pop Culture

Vanna White Shares Heartfelt Tribute to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Ahead of His Final Episode

The duo appeared in over 8,000 episodes together since their partnership began in 1982.

Brad Callas778 days ago
fresh prince
Pop Culture

Mansion From 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' to Be Rented on Airbnb

The iconic mansion from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is about to be open to rent on Airbnb for a few lucky Los Angeles residents.

Jordan Rose2141 days ago
jaden
Music

Kanye West Developing Showtime Series With Jaden Smith Playing Young ‘Alternate Reality’ Kanye

Showtime has put the 'Omniverse' anthology series in development. The first planned season will see Jaden as a young Kanye.

Trace William Cowen2642 days ago
Prentice Penny, Issa Rae Insecure
Pop Culture

Made-Up TV Series on 'Insecure' Is a Commentary on the Lack of Black Sitcom Reboots

Executive producer and showrunner Prentice Penny breaks down why 'Insecure' season 3 introduces a black '90s sitcom reboot called 'Kevin' as its new show-within-the-show.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2903 days ago
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will smith the tonight show starring jimmy fallon
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith Rap the 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song on 'Fallon'

See Will Smith cover famous TV themes on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Victoria L. Johnson3047 days ago
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Pop Culture

'Seinfeld' Almost Had An Episode About Frank Costanza Taking Medical Marijuana

A new batch of information on lost 'Seinfeld' episodes has arrived, and the one about medical marijuana sounds hysterical.

Kyle Neubeck3395 days ago
2009 KKK march in Tennessee.
Life

A&E Changes the Title of Its Upcoming KKK Docuseries Following Social Media Backlash

The title of an A&E docuseries has been changed from 'KKK Generation' to 'Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America.'

Joshua Espinoza3501 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

10 of the Most Interesting Irish Gentlemen in the Last 10 Years

Get familiar with some of the best characters in TV history who exemplify what it means to be a true Irish gentlemen.

Trace William Cowen3952 days ago
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