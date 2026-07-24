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There have been a plethora of Black families on TV, many of them special in their own way. These are our choices for 15 Black TV Families that changed the game.holahavito
Pop Culture
Wheelchairs 4 Kids Organization Responds to Drake's Alleged Past 'Degrassi' Wheelchair Concerns
After a 'Degrassi' writer opened up about Drake’s alleged concern with his character using a wheelchair, the organization Wheelchairs 4 Kids has responded.Brenton Blanchet
Chopra, who has been vocal about Hollywood's race-based casting, spoke about 'The Simpson's' and its responsibility to portray Apu more respectfully.Marco Margaritoff
Because crime that runs in the fam can always make for some great TV.Debbie Encalada