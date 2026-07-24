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Drake, wearing a patterned denim outfit, smiles while sitting courtside at a basketball game.
Music

Drake Participates in His Own Viral "Shabang" Challenge While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

The rapper put his own spin on the viral social media trend inspired by his 'Iceman' hit.

Mark Elibert43 days ago
A person with long, curly hair wearing a white top and gold jewelry, standing near a decorative lemon plant.
Music

British Singer Ama Took an Ex’s Text Messages and Made a Song Using AI

The 28-year-old hopped on the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
Split image. Left: Chet Hanks has a shaved head and wears a black leather jacket with chains. Right: Jack Harlow with curly hair, glasses, and wears a brown sweater.
Music

Chet Hanks Sneaks in Jack Harlow Photo When Asked What He Looked Like in the 2000s

The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks is jumping in on the trend featuring "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, but not without some trolling.

Alex Ocho109 days ago
'NeeDoh' TikTok Trend Leaves 9-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned
Life

Viral ‘NeeDoh’ TikTok Trend Leaves 9-Year-Old Badly Burned

A viral TikTok trend involving a NeeDoh stress toy left a 9-year-old boy with serious burns, prompting doctors to warn parents about the risks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo171 days ago
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Madonna with blonde hair poses with boyfriend Akeem Morris in a room. The man flexes and raises his arm, showing tattoos.
Music

Madonna Takes on Ice Spice’s ‘Spongebob’ TikTok Dance Trend With 29-Year-Old Boyfriend

The couple, who have a 38-year age gap, have reportedly been dating since July 2024.

Alex Ocho171 days ago
group of friends holding number shaped ballons celebrating 2016 new years
Life

2016 Trend Has Everyone Going Back in Time: What to Know

Social media users are looking back at some of the biggest moments and trends that defined 2016.

Joshua Espinoza191 days ago
(L-R) Drake and JMSN.
Music

TikTok Users Parodying Drake’s Monologues Give JMSN’s “Love Me” a Streaming Boost

The Toronto superstar is aware of the viral trend and some fans are joking that he might "steal" some of the ideas for his next album.

Will Lavin253 days ago
Starbucks
Life

Starbucks Apologizes for Bearista Bear Cup Shortage Amid Viral Frenzy

The viral Bearista cup sold out almost instantly, leaving fans furious and Starbucks scrambling.

Jessica Mcbride260 days ago
An illustration photo shows TikTok logo in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, China on September 26, 2025.
Pop Culture

Are You in Group 7? TikTok Invented a Fake Club and Everyone Wants In

The internet's latest 'club' is entirely imaginary, but that hasn’t stopped millions — and a few celebs — from trying to get in.

Maggie Ekberg271 days ago
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Kid Cudi playfully hangs from a pole in front of a stadium entrance with "Welcome to Progressive" signage, wearing a leather jacket and jeans.
Music

Kid Cudi's 2008 Track "Maui Wowie" Hits Billboard Hot 100 Chart After Blowing Up on TikTok

"17 years old and timeless," Cudi previously said of the 2008 track's TikTok popularity.

Trace William Cowen277 days ago
subway
Life

Two Girls Found Dead on Top of Train May Have Been 'Subway Surfing'

Police and family members have identified the girls as 12-year-old Zemfira Mukhtarov and 13-year-old Ebba Morina.

Jessica Mcbride291 days ago
Taylor Swift, wearing red lipstick and a checkered outfit, smiles next to Travis Kelce in a Gucci hat, both appearing cheerful.
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Caption Becomes a Viral Meme

Swift and Kelce's big news came with a line that fans are now running wild with.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

What Is the Nicki Minaj TikTok Trend That Even Ciara Is Doing?

Minaj's poolside pose in her 2013 music video for "High School" inspired the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan365 days ago
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(L-R) Clipse and Labubu Doll.
Music

Clipse Unfazed By Intense Stare Down With Viral Labubu Doll

The unexpected link-up is one of the most wholesome things you'll see this week.

Trey Alston372 days ago
Split image of 50 Cent and Ja Rule on stage.
Music

50 Cent Shares Video of Woman Trolling Her Friends by Asking If They Want to Go to Ja Rule Concert

The TV and entertainment mogul continues to poke fun at Rule with a video showing people who are not all that interested in seeing the rapper live.

Jose Martinez374 days ago

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