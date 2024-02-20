The Worst TikTok Fashion Trends: Opiumcore, Flexing Pandabuy Fakes, and More

OK, I’m old. I admit it. As a 27-year-old style writer, I truly cannot understand why the youth is going crazy over some of these Y2K-era labels currently making a comeback. But one major Y2K trend that truly confuses the hell out of me is witnessing zoomers step out in Affliction, Tapout, and any other labels that Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman would have worn while cheffing up blue meth in an RV.

Don’t get me wrong—there’s plenty of good clothing from the 2000s making a comeback right now. Pieces like True Religion jeans, Ed Hardy hoodies, Baby Phat puffers, and Juicy Couture sweats don’t feel super outdated to wear today. But that’s because these pieces were actually popular and stylish in the 2000s. So let’s keep it real: When was Tapout or Affliction ever fly? The first thing I think of when it comes to these brands is someone who looks like they worked for Joe Exotic in Tiger King yelling at their family in a Costco food court.

Well after doing some deep research into the roots of this Affliction revival, it seems that there’s actually a somewhat valid source for this trend. Turns out, an emerging witch-house/horrorcore collective called Haunted Mound has made this apparel a part of their look, which has since been transferred over to its fan base. I mean, if you’re really wearing Affliction because you love the rapper Sematary, do you. But I think the rest of the world can live without this microtrend.