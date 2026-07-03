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This is a photo of Yellow Ranger.
Pop Culture

Original Power Rangers Remember the Late Thuy Trang: ‘She Was Such a Bright Light’

The cast of the original Power Rangers shared their memories of the late Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang, who died in a car accident in 2001 at the age of 27.

Gavin Evans2782 days ago
buffy vampire
Pop Culture

Danny Strong Would Return as Jonathan for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Even though Danny's character Jonathan dies in the final season, the actor would be willing to reprise his role in the "Buffy' reboot.

Hannah Lifshutz2904 days ago
ChanceSNL
Music

Chance the Rapper Sings an R&B Classic for Barack Obama on 'SNL'

While the trio didn't mention Donald Trump by name, they said things are looking "really bad" and begged Barack to come back.

Omar Burgess3163 days ago

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