From Fitted Hats to Sweatpants, Streetwear Is Obsessed With Rhinestones Right Now

In the age of social media, fashion trends come and go quicker than ever. One month, everyone wants a pair of cowboy boots. The next, every brand under the sun is trying to make the perfect racing jacket. Wait, now vintage NFL jerseys from the 2000s are a hot commodity. Do you want an Avirex-inspired leather jacket? Surely, 10 different brands make them right now.

We aren’t here to denounce these things. Frankly, we are fans of some of them. Lately, it seems like streetwear brands are more obsessed with gems than Howie Ratner.