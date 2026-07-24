Travis Hunter

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Travis Hunter Unveils New Brawny Look During Jaguars' Training Camp
Sports

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Looks Jacked Ahead of Return From Knee Injury

After months of rehabilitation and extra time in the weight room, Hunter is nearing Jaguars camp with a noticeably more muscular frame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Deion Sanders Calls Out Jacksonville For Not Consulting Him About Travis Hunter
Sports

Deion Sanders Blasts Jaguars for Freezing Him Out on Travis Hunter

Coach Prime says the Jaguars ignored the one person who knows their No. 2 pick best—raising questions about how Jacksonville plans to use Travis Hunter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago
(L-R) Travis and Leanna Hunter.
Sports

Travis Hunter's Wife Leanna Shares 'Girl Advice' for NFL WAGs Ahead of Draft Week

Among the pointers, Mrs. Hunter recommended potential NFL WAGs don't camera hog or hug their partners before their mothers do.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago
(L-R) Leanna and Travis Hunter.
Sports

Travis Hunter Gets Wife's Face Tattooed on His Chest

The NFL rookie's Valentine's Day just got a whole lot more romantic.

Trey Alston161 days ago
Travis Hunter
Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Out for Season After Knee Surgery

He finishes the season with 28 receptions for 298 yards and one score.

Trey Alston255 days ago
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Split image of Skip Bayless and Travis Hunter.
Sports

Skip Bayless Slams Travis Hunter for Baptism Before Jaguars Game: 'He's Starting to Check Out'

The Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star got baptized hours before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Martinez281 days ago
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Sports

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Annouce Birth of First Child Together

The couple welcomed a baby boy after getting married in May.

Andrew W331 days ago
(L-R) Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.
Sports

Travis Hunter and New Wife Leanna Lenee Show Off Lavish Caribbean Getaway

The newlyweds went to Nassau on a pre-honeymoon trip during the NFL offseason before moving on to Turks & Caicos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams385 days ago
YouTube/Come and Talk 2 Me
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Cam’ron and Mase React to Travis Hunter Not Signing Prenup: ‘Imma Sit This One Out’

Mase said he would be "concerned" about the footballer if he were his father.

Jaelani Turner-Williams424 days ago
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A man in a bright pink suit with a black shirt smiles in front of a red background with large text.
Sports

Travis Hunter Marries Longtime Girlfriend Leanna Lenee

Hunter and Lenee met while attending high school and began dating in 2022.

Mark Elibert426 days ago
Travis Hunter
Sports

Travis Hunter Is 'The Nicest Young Man,' Says Airplane Seatmate

“He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment."

Trey Alston440 days ago
A person wearing glasses and a black hoodie with the number 15, standing indoors with a blurred background.
Sports

Travis Hunter Says He’s 'Never Playing Football Again' If He Can’t Be a Two-Way Player in the NFL

Hunter is the only player in college football history to win the awards for the season's best defensive player and most outstanding receiver in the same year.

Mark Elibert466 days ago
Three athletes are shown: Shedeur Sanders in a black shirt with headphones, Travis Hunter in a graphic tee and white headband, and Cam Ward in a white football jersey.
Sports

2025 NFL Mock Draft, Version 1: Predicting Round 1

The Eagles are Super Bowl champs, the Titans are on the clock, and the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with stars. From Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter, here’s how the first round could shake out.

Aaron C. Mansfield520 days ago
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter looks on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Sports

Travis Hunter Stresses Why He's Staying Off Social Media: 'People Are Weird'

He said that "everybody gotta suffer for all the hating."

Joe Price547 days ago
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DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Sheduer Sanders pose for a photo during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on October 24, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Sports

Deion Sanders Weighs in on Travis Hunter Relationship Drama

Sanders told the Colorado Buffaloes star not to throw a "pity party" for himself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams558 days ago

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