Sports

Travis Hunter Gets Wife's Face Tattooed on His Chest

The NFL rookie's Valentine's Day just got a whole lot more romantic.

(L-R) Leanna and Travis Hunter.
Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis Hunter has shown how much love he has for his wife, Leanna Hunter, by getting her face tattooed on his chest.

On Saturday (February 14), Leanna shared a carousel of images on Instagram, which included a picture of the NFL rookie’s inked chest. She simply captioned the post: "Exactly."

Check out Hunter’s new ink work below:

This isn’t the first time that the Hunters have been in the news because of tattoo ink. Back in 2024, before they were officially hitched (they got married last year), Leanna caught waves of criticism after fans spotted a tattoo of a dollar sign on her ring finger.

Her tattoo rubbed people the wrong way, along with her not getting out of her seat to applaud him for winning the Heisman Trophy that year until Colorado head coach Deion Sanders seemingly told her to do so.

Last August, Hunter and his wife announced the birth of their baby boy in a YouTube video uploaded to their account. "Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad," the caption of the video read.

The video showcases the moments leading up to the birth of the couple’s child, such as a pregnancy test showing a positive result and subsequent ultrasound photos.

It also features short clips from before Hunter was drafted into the 2025 NFL draft. "We're going to find out where daddy's going to be ... and where you're going to grow up ... and where you're going to be born," the couple said.

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