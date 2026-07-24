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DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, there
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A Waymo self-driving car is stuck on light rail tracks with a passenger inside. A person is walking away.
Life

Waymo Passenger Jumps Out After Autonomous Car Stops on Phoenix Light Rail Tracks

Bystander footage caught the tense moment a self-driving cab came to a halt on tracks with a train looming behind.

Alex Ocho194 days ago
Life

New Footage Shows Another Angle of Amazon Delivery Van Cut in Half by Train and How the Driver Survived

The driver said the near-fatal crash happened on his 33rd birthday.

Mark Elibert885 days ago
Train derailment scene is pictured
Life

Residents Evacuated After Train Derailment and Fire in Minnesota

Residents in Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated Thursday after a train derailed and caught fire. Officials were still on the scene at the time of this writing.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
Train crash in greece is pictured
Life

At Least 43 People Dead in Greece Train Collision

The total number of lives lost was expected to climb in the coming days, officials cautioned. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Trace William Cowen1242 days ago
A train derails in Michigan with several cars veering off track in Van Buren Township
Life

Norfolk Southern Confirms Another Train Derailment in North Carolina Following Ohio Incident

A spokesperson for the transportation company said the incident involved a 132-car freight train. There have been no reports of a hazmat situation.

Joshua Espinoza1246 days ago
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A screenshot from a viral video showing greensuit attackers
Life

Video Shows Alleged Altercation Involving Group Wearing Green Bodysuits on NYC Subway

The footage was captured this past weekend and shows a group of unidentified individuals, all in green bodysuits, on a New York City subway.

Trace William Cowen1388 days ago
A destroyed patrol car is pictured after a train strike
Life

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Put in Back of Cop Car Before It Was Hit by Train

The woman sustained multiple injuries, some of which were serious, when a northbound train struck the Platteville patrol vehicle on the tracks.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
kings cross underground london getty
Life

Man Hit By Train After ‘Trying To Pull Stranger’ Onto Train Tracks In London

A man has been arrested after he reportedly pulled a woman onto the tracks, before being hit by a train himself, at King’s Cross Underground Station in London.

Sanj Patel1425 days ago
train tracks on fire uk heatwave article lead
Life

Train Tracks In London Burst Into Flames Amid Rising Heatwave

A portion of railway tracks London burst into flames on Monday (July 11) after a spark ignited timber beams caused by extreme heat, the MailOnline reports.

Sanj Patel1474 days ago
Suspected subway shooter, Frank James is escorted out by the FBI and NYPD officers
Life

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried 'Like a Little Baby' Before Arrest

Gentrid Hasangjekaj, an employee at Stromboli Pizza, claims Frank James came to the eatery in tears just 18 hours after he allegedly opened fire in a subway.

Joshua Espinoza1561 days ago
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Photograph of New York City subway
Life

22-Year-Old Attacked on NYC Subway, Suspect Also Yelled Anti-Gay Slurs

A 22-year-old was physically and verbally attacked on the New York City subway over the weekend, where the suspect also shouted anti-gay slurs.

tara mahadevan1574 days ago
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) logo is displayed on the side of a subway train in Manhattan, New York on June 2, 2021
Life

Fourth Teen Arrested in Death of Man Struck by Train in New York City Subway Station

New York City police have confirmed an arrest of a teenager in connection with the death of a man who was struck by a train on New Year’s Day.

Joe Price1574 days ago
Photograph of Marta train in Atlanta
Life

MARTA CEO Dies by Suicide After Stepping in Front of Train

MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker died on Friday night from suicide after he stepped in front of an incoming train in the Atlanta area.

tara mahadevan1651 days ago
Photograph of Times Square subway
Life

Asian Woman Dies When a Man Shoves Her in Front of NYC Subway

An Asian woman died in New York City after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square. It's unclear if it was a hate crime.

tara mahadevan1651 days ago
Photograph of Tom Brady Apparel
Style

Tom Brady Releases First Collections for Brady Apparel Brand

Tom Brady has shared the first collections for his new apparel brand, Brady. The first drop consists of two different branches called Train and Live.

tara mahadevan1655 days ago
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Los Angeles police pull pilot out of plane
Life

Video Shows Pilot Pulled From Crashed Plane Just Before It Was Hit by Train

The incident, which was caught on video by police body cameras as well as pedestrians, happened after a Cessna 172 plane made an emergency landing.

Brenton Blanchet1657 days ago
Officers stand outside of Old Town station
Life

San Diego Police Searching for Suspect Who Killed Man by Pushing Him Into Oncoming Train

San Diego police are searching for a man they say was unprovoked when he pushed another man off a Subway platform and into an oncoming train on Saturday.

Brenton Blanchet1664 days ago
Police stand outside of a Tokyo train
Life

Man in Tokyo Dressed as Joker Stabs 17 and Sets Train on Fire

The 24-year-old man in the costume reportedly set fire to the train with a flammable liquid which he set on fire after the stabbings, reportedly injuring 17.

Brenton Blanchet1728 days ago

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