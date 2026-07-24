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Waymo Passenger Jumps Out After Autonomous Car Stops on Phoenix Light Rail Tracks
Bystander footage caught the tense moment a self-driving cab came to a halt on tracks with a train looming behind.
New Footage Shows Another Angle of Amazon Delivery Van Cut in Half by Train and How the Driver Survived
The driver said the near-fatal crash happened on his 33rd birthday.
Residents Evacuated After Train Derailment and Fire in Minnesota
Residents in Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated Thursday after a train derailed and caught fire. Officials were still on the scene at the time of this writing.
At Least 43 People Dead in Greece Train Collision
The total number of lives lost was expected to climb in the coming days, officials cautioned. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
Norfolk Southern Confirms Another Train Derailment in North Carolina Following Ohio Incident
A spokesperson for the transportation company said the incident involved a 132-car freight train. There have been no reports of a hazmat situation.
Video Shows Alleged Altercation Involving Group Wearing Green Bodysuits on NYC Subway
The footage was captured this past weekend and shows a group of unidentified individuals, all in green bodysuits, on a New York City subway.
Woman Seriously Injured After Being Put in Back of Cop Car Before It Was Hit by Train
The woman sustained multiple injuries, some of which were serious, when a northbound train struck the Platteville patrol vehicle on the tracks.
Man Hit By Train After ‘Trying To Pull Stranger’ Onto Train Tracks In London
A man has been arrested after he reportedly pulled a woman onto the tracks, before being hit by a train himself, at King’s Cross Underground Station in London.
Train Tracks In London Burst Into Flames Amid Rising Heatwave
A portion of railway tracks London burst into flames on Monday (July 11) after a spark ignited timber beams caused by extreme heat, the MailOnline reports.
Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried 'Like a Little Baby' Before Arrest
Gentrid Hasangjekaj, an employee at Stromboli Pizza, claims Frank James came to the eatery in tears just 18 hours after he allegedly opened fire in a subway.
22-Year-Old Attacked on NYC Subway, Suspect Also Yelled Anti-Gay Slurs
A 22-year-old was physically and verbally attacked on the New York City subway over the weekend, where the suspect also shouted anti-gay slurs.
Fourth Teen Arrested in Death of Man Struck by Train in New York City Subway Station
New York City police have confirmed an arrest of a teenager in connection with the death of a man who was struck by a train on New Year’s Day.
MARTA CEO Dies by Suicide After Stepping in Front of Train
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker died on Friday night from suicide after he stepped in front of an incoming train in the Atlanta area.
Asian Woman Dies When a Man Shoves Her in Front of NYC Subway
An Asian woman died in New York City after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square. It's unclear if it was a hate crime.
Tom Brady Releases First Collections for Brady Apparel Brand
Tom Brady has shared the first collections for his new apparel brand, Brady. The first drop consists of two different branches called Train and Live.
Video Shows Pilot Pulled From Crashed Plane Just Before It Was Hit by Train
The incident, which was caught on video by police body cameras as well as pedestrians, happened after a Cessna 172 plane made an emergency landing.
San Diego Police Searching for Suspect Who Killed Man by Pushing Him Into Oncoming Train
San Diego police are searching for a man they say was unprovoked when he pushed another man off a Subway platform and into an oncoming train on Saturday.
Man in Tokyo Dressed as Joker Stabs 17 and Sets Train on Fire
The 24-year-old man in the costume reportedly set fire to the train with a flammable liquid which he set on fire after the stabbings, reportedly injuring 17.