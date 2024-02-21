New Footage Shows Another Angle of Amazon Delivery Van Cut in Half by Train and How the Driver Survived

The driver said the near-fatal crash happened on his 33rd birthday.

Feb 21, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

New video footage of an Amazon delivery truck getting split in half by an oncoming train back in 2021 has surfaced online, and the damage done is worse than what was originally seen.

TMZ got their hands on the new piece of footage that takes viewers inside the vehicle seconds before the Amtrak train crashed through it on River Valley Road in Ixonia, Wisconsin. In the clip, the driver, named Alexander Evans, is going about his route when he makes a left turn onto the tracks. 

After making the turn, the train rips through the van, taking everything behind Evans's seat. The train continues down the track, and Evans looks startled while shaking his head in disbelief at what just happened. He then takes off his seat buckle before the video cuts off. 

Another piece of footage shows the view from the front of the van right when the train hit and shattered the windshield. According to Evans, at the time, he was deaf in his left ear and couldn't hear the train horns. The crash also happened on his 33rd birthday. 

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just … I didn't know what to feel to be honest with you," he said back in 2021 regarding the impact. "Literally it was like one long beep, like a horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas. I was like, I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him."

AmazonAmtrakTrain

