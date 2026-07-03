Locomotive

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DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, there
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Music

Download the "Original Moombahton, Vol. I" Compilation

Nearly five years have passed since Dave Nada stumbled upon the evolution of America's contribution to EDM in a basement in the suburbs of Washington, DC. With the release of the free-to-download Original Moombahton Volume 1 compilation, curators Maxx (of Maxx and EJ fame) and Steve Oh now showcase a sound that on its most organic and communal level has regenerated and sounds poised to invade the rapidly expanding and commercializing EDM environment.

marcuskdowling4422 days ago
asquerosa
Music

LocoMotive & Hammo Sung - "Asquerosa"

One of the wisest moves a fan of underground-to-mainstream dance music could make in 2014 is to once again wade into moombahton's slowed, yet churning

marcuskdowling4561 days ago
DO MA THANG V2
Music

PREMIERE: DJR x LocoMotive - "Do Ma Thang"

Oh word? Moombahton and twerk can co-exist, and possibly even thrive together? I'm telling you right now that's exactly the deal and this super hard h

brenttactic4610 days ago

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