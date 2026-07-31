Latest Stories
Man Arrested After Being Filmed Carrying Severed Human Leg and Allegedly Biting It
A suspect has been arrested after the disturbing video went viral on social media.
New Footage Shows Another Angle of Amazon Delivery Van Cut in Half by Train and How the Driver Survived
The driver said the near-fatal crash happened on his 33rd birthday.
3 Dead and At Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derailment in Missouri
An Amtrak truck carrying at least 200 people collided with a dump truck and got derailed in Missouri, killing three and injuring at least 50 others.
California Parents Targeted in Homophobic Verbal Attack on Amtrak Train
An unidentified man is alleged to have began shouting at the couple and their son, who was also allegedly confronted in the restroom by the same man.
Arizona Amtrak Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One in Custody
Gunfire erupted on a stationary Amtrak train that was en route to New Orleans. One suspect and a DEA agent were killed while two officers were injured.
Nearly 200 People Stuck on Amtrak Train for Over 36 Hours
Record snowfalls in Oregon have led over 180 people to be stranded on an Amtrak train for over 36 hours.
South Carolina Amtrak Crash Leaves at Least 2 Dead and 70 Injured
An Amtrak train en route from New York to Miami crashed into a freight train in Lexington County, South Carolina.
1 Dead as Train Transporting Congress Members Crashes in Virginia
Amtrak has released a statement saying no passengers or crew members on the train were injured.
Six Dead, More Injured In Tragic Amtrak Train Derailment Near Seattle
Six deaths have been confirmed, as well as multiple injuries.