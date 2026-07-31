Amtrak

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Latest Stories

Person walking on a sidewalk next to a fence and parked car
Life

Man Arrested After Being Filmed Carrying Severed Human Leg and Allegedly Biting It

A suspect has been arrested after the disturbing video went viral on social media.

Alex Ocho865 days ago
Life

New Footage Shows Another Angle of Amazon Delivery Van Cut in Half by Train and How the Driver Survived

The driver said the near-fatal crash happened on his 33rd birthday.

Mark Elibert898 days ago
The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at station.
Life

3 Dead and At Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derailment in Missouri

An Amtrak truck carrying at least 200 people collided with a dump truck and got derailed in Missouri, killing three and injuring at least 50 others.

Jose Martinez1502 days ago
A couple is pictured speaking about a harassment incident
Life

California Parents Targeted in Homophobic Verbal Attack on Amtrak Train

An unidentified man is alleged to have began shouting at the couple and their son, who was also allegedly confronted in the restroom by the same man.

Trace William Cowen1574 days ago
amtrak
Life

Arizona Amtrak Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One in Custody

Gunfire erupted on a stationary Amtrak train that was en route to New Orleans. One suspect and a DEA agent were killed while two officers were injured.

Jordan Rose1768 days ago
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Train passenger Morissa Goodman sips hot coffee on the Amtrak Winter Park Express
Life

Nearly 200 People Stuck on Amtrak Train for Over 36 Hours

Record snowfalls in Oregon have led over 180 people to be stranded on an Amtrak train for over 36 hours.

Xavier Hamilton2719 days ago
Amtrak train
Life

South Carolina Amtrak Crash Leaves at Least 2 Dead and 70 Injured

An Amtrak train en route from New York to Miami crashed into a freight train in Lexington County, South Carolina.

Omar Burgess3106 days ago
Amtrak
Life

1 Dead as Train Transporting Congress Members Crashes in Virginia

Amtrak has released a statement saying no passengers or crew members on the train were injured.

Joe Price3110 days ago
Amtrak
Life

Six Dead, More Injured In Tragic Amtrak Train Derailment Near Seattle

Six deaths have been confirmed, as well as multiple injuries.

Julia Reiss3154 days ago

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