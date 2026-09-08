alessr
Latest Stories
11 Can't-Miss Art Basel Miami 2014 Parties
It's that time of year again where artists in every sense of the the word migrate to Miami for the 13th annual Art Basel. While there is so much to se
PREMIERE: Nightcrawlers - "Push the Feeling On (K1K0 Remix)"
K1K0 has been quietly busting his ass for the past year and it seems that the hard work is starting to pay off as more and more artists are starting t
Seek N Destroy x Kayzo - "Crank"
When it comes to heavy, grimy electro, there is a label taking that description to new heights, and it's none other than Canadian based Kannibalen Rec
Listen to JSTJR's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
JSTJR had the opportunity to showcase not only his production skills but also his DJing skills on one of the biggest platforms out there right now, Di
Download Saint's Diplo & Friends Mix
When it comes to Saint and his image he has this mysterious air about him, always cloaked head to toe in all black and often times covering his face,
PREMIERE: Rell The Soundbender - "Chicheme"
When someone pays homage to their homeland, I always have the utmost respect for that. When someone pays homage to their homeland and put a modern flare to it, I really take notice; to me it's a way to show respect while possibly exposing a cultural norm to someone who might not normally come across it.
PREMIERE: Kid Kamillion & Money P - “Don’t Play”
New Orleans based producers Kid Kamillion and Money P are definitely two producers who alongside Jesse Slayter are putting NOLA on the map, which is evident in the fact that Kid Kamillion’s remix of A-Trak’s "Head Will Roll” is still getting rinsed at some of the biggest festivals, like Spring Awakening, despite the fact that it got released two years ago.
Gregor Salto & Wiwek - "On Your Mark (Ookay Trap Flip)"
When Gregor Salto and Wiwek released their beast of a track "On Your Mark" three months ago, I was blown away by its massiveness and how crazy it was
PREMIERE: K1K0 x Vices "C'mon Bae"
Happy Monday droids, or if you're like me maybe a Not-So-Happy Monday to you, too; but regardless of how you feel your day is about to get a whole lot
DAD Mix 093: AGLORY
This week’s DAD mix comes to us all the way from Paris, France, thanks to the duo named AGLORY. When it comes to their music, they tend to head into
Billion Dollars - "Enfermo"
When it comes to moombahton anything that isn't merely a dembow with a blippy Dutch house synth slapped over it will forever stand out to me for going
Savage Skulls ft. Million Stylez - "Left N Right"
I swear on my firstborn that Main Course can do no wrong, first releasing solid EPs from the likes of Bot and Astronomar, both of which you can downlo
EXCLUSIVE: D-DOTs & Thunderbird Juicebox - "Ghetto" EP
There's something to be said for artists who take a genre and make it their own and bring their own unique flare. D-Dots and Thunderbird Juicebox did
Mr. Collipark & Meaux Green ft. DPK - "No Discrimination"
Unless you've been living under a rock, the merging of the hip-hop world with the electronic music world has been evident for some time now. We've see
Milo & Otis - "Send It Up (Unoriginal Mix)"
With less than a month away before they embark on the Mothership Tour alongside Skrillex, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, and What So Not, the dynamic duo M
PREMIERE: DVNK SINATRV ft. City Trucker - "Wasted''
We've all been there, one too many shots of Jameson on an empty stomach resulting in blurred moments throughout the night that you try to forget about
My Time as a Panelist During the Winter Music Conference
Finally, I'm somewhat recovered from the week long booze binge that some so graciously call WMC and this year Miami was so good to me. I had the privi
Paris Hilton and Dani Deahl Announce "That's Hot" Tour
During WMC I had the pleasure of meeting Dani Deahl during the "To Blog or Not to Blog" panel where she shared the news with me that she would be tour