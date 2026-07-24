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Two men operating a PC company filed for the trademark on Aug. 23, and they aren’t giving up the name easily after Facebook announced the name change last week.Brenton Blanchet
Kanye West is looking to get into the technology industry in a new way, as the Chicago artist filed a trademark application to use "Donda" on future products.Brad Callas
The North Face has announced that it will discontinue its Futurelight logo after Futura made his first public statement on his ongoing lawsuit.Lei Takanashi
Rihanna's company, Roraj Trade LLC, filed the trademark application this month, listing everything from bleaching to glitter as potential goods.Trace William Cowen