Trademark

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Eminem.
Music

Eminem Loses Trademark Fight Against Australian Brand Swim Shady

The rap legend argued that the name of the swimwear line too closely resembled his 'Slim Shady' alias.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Split image. Left: Robert Clivillés in a gray cardigan. Right: Freedom Williams in a navy blazer with sunglasses.
Music

C+C Music Factory Founder Threatens Lawsuit Against Rapper Freedom Williams for Using Group's Name

Founder Robert Clivillés says frontman Freedom Williams is improperly using the group's name after his involvement in the Freedom 250 concert lineup reignited tensions.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
Chrome Hearts
Style

Chrome Hearts Sues Rich LA For Trademark Infringement

The long-running brand says an L.A. retailer is selling without its permission.

Trey Alston78 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a colorful bandana and sunglasses, smiling at an event.
Music

Snoop Dogg Denied Federal Trademark for ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Cannabis Brand

Officials ruled the famous Nate Dogg-sung lyric from “The Next Episode” is widely used and cannot function as a unique brand identifier.

Mark Elibert134 days ago
Nick Yepremian and Walter Johnson wearing hoodies stand in front of a food-themed background.
Life

Mr. Tendernism Parts Ways With Destination Smokehouse, Launches GoFundMe

Viral sensation Walter "Mr. Tendernism" Johnson confirmed rumors about departing the Southern California barbecue restaurant.

Mark Elibert145 days ago
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Eminem wearing a cap and a "LIONS" hoodie, standing in front of an NFL backdrop.
Music

Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against ‘Real Squid Shady’ Name (UPDATE)

The rapper argues the name is too similar to his Slim Shady persona and could mislead fans.

Mark Elibert155 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks 'Alright, Alright, Alright' to Prevent Unauthorized AI Use

The actor has trademarked several other iconic phrases to protect against AI "misuse."

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Fashion Nova logo
Style

Fashion Nova Sued for Allegedly Stealing Hot Girl Walk Trademark

Hot Girl Walk has accused Fashion Nova of trademark infringement.

tara mahadevan256 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a black dress pose at the American Museum of Natural History event.
Music

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson File ‘Gold Digger’ Trademark for Jewelry Line

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are aiming to launch jewelry and key chain products.

Mark Elibert332 days ago
Taylor Swift performing on stage, wearing a sparkling dress with a pink and purple background, smiling brightly.
Music

Taylor Swift Files Multiple Trademarks Ahead of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album

The pop singer is kicking off her new era by securing the rights to an array of goods for her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Alex Ocho347 days ago
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Los Angeles , CA - August 28: Dominic Ciambrone, aka the Shoe Surgeon, works in his headquarters design space/factory/playhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA.
Sneakers

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike Reach Settlement in Trademark Battle

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike have reached a settlement agreement after the footwear and apparel corporation sued for trademark infringement.

Abel Shifferaw401 days ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose together at an event, standing in front of a red backdrop with text.
Music

Ye Says He’s Ready to Go to ‘War’ With Kim Kardashian Over North West Trademark

Kim K is using her ownership of North's trademark to prevent Ye from featuring her on a song with Diddy.

Mark Elibert497 days ago
Cardi B in an elaborate outfit
Music

Cardi B’s Long-Awaited Sophomore Album: Potential Titles Surface Via Trademark Applications

A release date for the 'Invasion of Privacy' follow-up hasn't been announced. The album, however, is expected this year.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal speaks into an NBA-branded microphone on the left side of the image. Two women, smiling and laughing, speak into a microphone on the right side
Sports

Shaq Is Reportedly Helping Hailey 'Hawk Tuah' Welch With Viral Fame

Best known for the "hawk tuah" meme, Hailey Welch has gotten an assist from Shaquille O'Neal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams751 days ago
Kimberly Klacik gesturing passionately while speaking at a microphone, with people holding signs in the background
Life

Jasmine Crockett Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene With 'Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body' T-Shirts

Crockett lobbed the remark at Greene after she insulted Crockett's physical appearance during a congressional hearing.

tara mahadevan793 days ago
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Pharrell Williams in a cowboy hat and jacket, Pink performing onstage with a headset microphone
Music

Pharrell Williams and P!nk Enter Legal Dispute Over ‘P.Inc’ Trademark

The producer is already in a legal dispute with his longtime producing partner Chad Hugo over the trademark rights to The Neptunes name.

Mark Elibert826 days ago
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Bags Official Rights to 25 Words and Phrases Including Jabroni, Candy Ass, and Rock Bottom

The actor and entertainment mogul recently received full ownership of his stage name The Rock.

Jose Martinez877 days ago
A distressed black cap with "DEPT. LANVIA" written on it, next to a yellow and white slip-on sneaker with a sock-like design.
Style

Temu Addresses Streetwear Fakes, But Many Slip Through The Cracks

Although Temu says it takes intellectual property rights and trademarks seriously, third-party sellers still find ways to sell bootleg streetwear items.

Lei Takanashi912 days ago

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