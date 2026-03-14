Snoop Dogg Denied Federal Trademark for ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Cannabis Brand

Snoop Dogg has been denied a federal trademark for the phrase “Smoke Weed Everyday,” a line famously associated with his music, after U.S. officials determined the slogan cannot function as a protected brand name.

According to a March 10 notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application seeking exclusive rights to the phrase was rejected because the wording is widely used in popular culture and would likely be interpreted as a general message rather than a distinctive brand.

The phrase originated in the Nate Dogg-sung closing line of the 2001 hip-hop track “The Next Episode,” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg, and has since become one of the most recognizable catchphrases in cannabis culture. Trademark examiners concluded that consumers are already accustomed to seeing the phrase used broadly across merchandise and other products.

Evidence included examples of the slogan appearing on apparel, drink accessories, and other retail items sold online. Because of that widespread use, officials determined that the phrase functions more as an informational or cultural message than as an identifier for a single company or business.

The filing was tied to plans to use the phrase for cannabis-related retail services, including dispensaries and online shops selling cannabis-themed products.