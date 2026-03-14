Music

Snoop Dogg Denied Federal Trademark for ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Cannabis Brand

Officials ruled the famous Nate Dogg-sung lyric from “The Next Episode” is widely used and cannot function as a unique brand identifier.

Snoop Dogg wearing a colorful bandana and sunglasses, smiling at an event.
(Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has been denied a federal trademark for the phrase “Smoke Weed Everyday,” a line famously associated with his music, after U.S. officials determined the slogan cannot function as a protected brand name.

According to a March 10 notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application seeking exclusive rights to the phrase was rejected because the wording is widely used in popular culture and would likely be interpreted as a general message rather than a distinctive brand.

The phrase originated in the Nate Dogg-sung closing line of the 2001 hip-hop track “The Next Episode,” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg, and has since become one of the most recognizable catchphrases in cannabis culture. Trademark examiners concluded that consumers are already accustomed to seeing the phrase used broadly across merchandise and other products.

Evidence included examples of the slogan appearing on apparel, drink accessories, and other retail items sold online. Because of that widespread use, officials determined that the phrase functions more as an informational or cultural message than as an identifier for a single company or business.

The filing was tied to plans to use the phrase for cannabis-related retail services, including dispensaries and online shops selling cannabis-themed products.

However, the application faced another major hurdle. The agency also noted that federal trademark protections apply only to goods and services that are lawful under U.S. federal law. Since cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, certain marijuana-related activities cannot qualify for trademark registration.

The ruling does not prevent Snoop Dogg from continuing to use the phrase commercially. It simply means he would not receive federal trademark protection that could help stop competitors from using similar names.

The rapper has already incorporated a variation of the slogan into his cannabis ventures. He operates a dispensary called S.W.E.D., an acronym for “Smoke Weed Every Day,” in Los Angeles, along with a coffeeshop with that name in Amsterdam. Unlike the full phrase, the acronym version of the brand has reportedly made progress in the federal trademark process and has received preliminary approval.

Snoop Dogg could still challenge the rejection by responding to the examining attorney or appealing the decision through the trademark office’s review system or federal court.

Related Stories

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Music

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Supergroup Sue Merchandising Company for Fraud

The group, which also includes Too Short and E-40, claims the company owes them thousands of dollars.

tara mahadevan205 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at an awards event, both smiling and posing together.
Music

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Cocktails Launch at Applebee's Featuring Temporary Tattoos

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's gin brand lands an Applebee's exclusive.

Trace William Cowen214 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Snoop Dogg Shares Message in Support of Daughter Cori After Death of Her Infant

Snoop's ten-month-old granddaughter passed away less than a month after being released from the NICU.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top’s Lawyers Allege Comedian Was Blackmailed for $500,000 Before Hospitalization
2
StyleJaden Smith's New Christian Louboutin Backpack Is a 'Pickpocket's Dream'
3
SneakersDetailed Look at the 'Mummy Ducks' Nike Foamposite Pro
4
MusicASAP Rocky Brings Rihanna and Riot Rose Onstage During Copenhagen Show
5
MusicJay-Z Reflects on How 2Pac and Biggie's Friendship Erupted Into a Hip-Hop War
6
SneakersJordan Brand Hits the Weight Room With New Strength Line of Gym Equipment

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App