Dwayne Johnson Bags Official Rights to 25 Words and Phrases Including Jabroni, Candy Ass, and Rock Bottom

Dwayne Johnson has obtained ownership of a slew of words and catchphrases he has used throughout his time with the WWE.

According to an SEC filing obtained by Deadline, Johnson secured the extensive list—consisting of signature insults, nicknames, moves, and slogans—after joining the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings last month.

Check out the list below.

"Jabroni”

“Candy Ass”

“If you smell what The Rock is cooking”

“Rocky Maivia

“Roody Poo”

“The Samoan Sensation”

“The Great One”

“Team Corporate”

“The People’s Elbow”

“The Blue Chipper”

“Blue Hell”

“Rockpocalypse”

“Project Rock”

“Rock Nation”

“The Nation”

“The Brahma Bull”

“The People’s Champion”

“Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”

“Team Bring It”

“The Rock Just Bring It”

“Rock Bottom”

“Finally, The Rock has come back to…”

“It doesn’t matter what…”

“The millions… (and millions)”

“The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment”

After finalizing its acquisition of the WWE, Endeavor merged the company with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in September.

Following a surprise appearance by Johnson on WWE Raw in early January, it was announced that the actor and entertainment mogul was not only appointed to TKO's board of directors, but he was given full ownership of his stage name The Rock.

The deal also included $30 million in TKO stock and nearly $500,000 in royalty payments from the WWE for 2023. He will continue to receive annual royalties as the WWE has been granted the right to use some of his intellectual property for the next 10 years.

Johnson’s return to the WWE does not appear to be a short stint. His character has turned heel following pushback from fans angered over his meddling in the long-awaited rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Johnson announced this week that he will appear on the next three episodes of Friday Night Smackdown.