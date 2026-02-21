Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against ‘Real Squid Shady’ Name (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/20, 9:35 p.m. ET: Eminem, it seems, has nothing to worry about after all. Sydney Anderson shared with Complex that she has given up on her “The Real Squid Shady” trademark attempt. She said that she had received “no notification” of Em’s objection to the trademark “from his lawyers or even him himself.” “And I’m not even pursing it anymore,” she continued. See original story below.

Eminem is once again taking legal action to protect the identity behind one of hip-hop’s most iconic alter egos. The Detroit rap legend has filed a formal opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to block a trademark application for the name “The Real Squid Shady,” arguing it’s too close to his famous “Slim Shady” persona.

According to the filing, Eminem believes he would be harmed if the trademark is approved. The application, submitted by a woman named Sydney Anderson, seeks to use the name for music-related services, including recording, production, publishing, and composition. Anderson, an “aspiring idol and rocker,” has several social media accounts using variations of the “Squid Shady” name, including Instagram and TikTok. Eminem’s legal team argues the proposed name creates a strong likelihood of confusion because it shares the dominant word “Shady,” which has long been associated with his brand and career. They contend the two names differ only by adding descriptive terms like “The Real” and “Squid,” while keeping the central element that identifies his persona. The filing emphasizes that Eminem has used the “Slim Shady” and “Shady” names for decades across music, merchandise, and live performances, and that the marks have become globally recognized symbols of his identity and business. His attorneys say he has invested substantial time and resources into building and maintaining the brand’s reputation and goodwill. Eminem owns multiple federal trademark registrations tied to the name, including “SHADY” for clothing and “SLIM SHADY” for musical recordings and entertainment services.