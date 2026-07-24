Adele Shared the Tracklist for '30' and Fans Are Already Gravitating Toward One Song in Particular
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Adele released the tracklist for her upcoming album '30,' which is arriving later this month, and people have already gravitated to one song in particular.Jose Martinez
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Isaiah Rashad Reveals 'The House Is Burning' Tracklist and Features: SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and More
Isaiah Rashad will release his new album 'The House Is Burning' later this week, which serves as his first full-length project since 2016.Joe Price
On the eve of the release of Pop Smoke’s highly anticipated second posthumous album Faith, the tracklist and features for the project have been revealed.Joe Price
G Herbo has just revealed the star-studded tracklist for his upcoming album, '25.' The project from the Chicago rapper is due out this week.Jordan Rose