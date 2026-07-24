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The image shows the members of BTS on a red carpet, each wearing stylish suits in various colors.
Music

BTS Reveals ‘ARIRANG’ Tracklist, Mike Will Made It Among Songwriters

The septet's new album arrives on March 20.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Kanye West.
Music

Kanye West Unveils 'Bully' Track List as Physical Copies Go on Pre-Sale

The rapper and producer quietly shared the 13-song track list, offering a major update as fans await the album’s release date.

Mark Elibert202 days ago
Taylor Swift in a red dress with matching earrings, posing at an event against a dark background.
Music

Taylor Swift Shares Cover, Release Date for New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

The singer's new album, featuring Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, will be released on October 3.

Alex Ocho345 days ago
Kaytramine album cover and tracklist
Music

Kaytranada and Aminé Reveal Album Artwork, Tracklist Ahead for 'Kaytraminé' Collab Album

After Kaytranada and Aminé announced they were working on a collaborative album called Kaytraminé, the two have now unveiled the project’s artwork and tracklist

Louis Pavlakos1172 days ago
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Ottawa rapper Belly in 2017
Music

Belly Reveals 'Mumble Rap II' Tracklist With Nav, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross

Canadian rapper Belly is releasing Mumble Rap 2 May 19, and today he announced the tracklist featuring Nav, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and the late Gil Scott-Heron.

Erik Leijon1183 days ago
Screenshot from Ab Soul's appearance on 'Sway in the Morning.'
Music

Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard," Shares 'Herbert' Album Trailer and Tracklist

TDE's Ab-Soul delivered a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "Die Hard" on 'Sway in the Morning,' ahead of the release of his much-anticipated album 'Herbert.'

Jose Martinez1325 days ago
The cover art for Roddy Ricch's new project 'Feed Tha Streets 3'
Music

Roddy Ricch Shares "Twin" f/ Lil Durk, Reveals 'Feed tha Streets 3' Tracklist

Ahead of the arrival of his new 'Feed tha Streets 3' project later this week, Roddy Ricch has detailed the tracklist and shared "Twin" featuring Lil Durk.

Joe Price1348 days ago
beyonce new album information
Music

Beyoncé Unveils Full Tracklist for 'Renaissance'

The Grammy-winning singer will deliver 16 tracks on the anticipated project. 'Renaissance,' the follow-up to 2016's 'Lemonade,' is set to arrive next Friday.

Joshua Espinoza1465 days ago
Jack Harlow 2022 press photo
Music

Jack Harlow Reveals 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' Tracklist and Features, Album Includes Song Named After Dua Lipa

Ahead of the release of his second studio album 'Come Home the Kids Miss You,' Jack Harlow has unveiled the tracklist and features for the project.

Brad Callas1543 days ago
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Consequence and Kanye West in 2005
Music

Consequence Shares Kanye West's Original Handwritten Tracklist for 'Late Registration'

Nearly 17 years after the release of Kanye West’s second studio album 'Late Registration,' Consequence took to social media to share the OG tracklist.

Brad Callas1554 days ago
Pusha-T cover art news story
Music

Pusha-T Reveals Official Tracklist, Features, and Cover Art for New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Kid Cudi, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and more are among the artists featured on the long-teased new studio album from King Push.

Trace William Cowen1558 days ago
The Weeknd Shuts Down Fake 'Dawn FM' Tracklist
Music

The Weeknd Shuts Down Fake 'Dawn FM' Tracklist Involving Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

The purported tracklist began circulating on social media earlier this week. "I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake," he wrote.

Joshua Espinoza1598 days ago
Cover for Smoke DZA's 'Run It'
Music

Premiere: Smoke DZA and Real Bad Man Unleash "Run It," Announce 'Mood Swings' Project

The MC and producer are premiering their new collaborative track “Run It,” and they've also announced an imminent joint project titled 'Mood Swings.'

Brenton Blanchet1635 days ago
2 Chainz Dope Dont Sell Itself
Music

2 Chainz's 'Dope Don't Sell Itself' Tracklist Revealed, Rapper Talks Lil Wayne Collab Project 'ColleGrove 2'

The tracklist and features for 2 Chainz's upcoming album 'Dope Don't Sell Itself' have been revealed, as Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, and more make appearances.

Jordan Rose1639 days ago
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Gunna and his famous friends
Music

Gunna Unveils Tracklist and Features for 'Drip Season 4': Drake, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and More

Gunna has unveiled the tracklist for his album 'Drip Season 4,' which will come laced with features from Drake, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and more.

Jordan Rose1661 days ago
meek
Music

Meek Mill Shares Handwritten Note Revealing Tracklist and Features for 'Expensive Pain'

Meek's first full-length studio album since his Grammy-nominated 'Championships' is out Friday and features an assortment of special guests.

Trace William Cowen1759 days ago

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