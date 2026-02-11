Tony Yayo Says Ja Rule Was ‘Spooked’ During Heated Plane Encounter

Tony Yayo recounted the high-tension encounter with longtime rival Ja Rule on a recent Delta flight, describing the "Always on Time" rapper as being visibly "spooked" and "vulnerable." In an interview with VladTV, Yayo explained that he, plus Uncle Murda and a few other friends, was returning home after the Super Bowl weekend when the group was tipped off that Ja Rule would be on their flight. Ja, however, was reportedly caught off guard. The tension peaked when Ja Rule was seated in the row directly in front of Yayo and Murda. "He see me, I see him, he spooked. He could tell TMZ, he could tell you ... he was spooked,” Yayo said.

Yayo further claimed Ja Rule appeared "vulnerable" and repeatedly sought reassurance from the group. "The nervous factor to me is, he kept saying, 'Yo we good?' He wasn't even saying in an aggressive way," Yayo recalled.

However, the G-Unit camp was in no mood for peace. Uncle Murda reportedly told him, "Yo homie, don't fucking talk to me," while Yayo himself directed a vulgar insult at the rapper. Yayo added that the verbal sparring escalated when Ja Rule allegedly threw a pillow at him, which Yayo viewed as "soft" and said that it only hit his shoulder. According to Yayo, there was a brief moment of comedy during the heat of the conflict, noting that when he tried to lung toward Ja Rule, his seat belt caught him. "I played myself,” Yayo said. “I tried to get up and I fell back ... them seat belts are sturdy." Flight attendants eventually intervened to de-escalate the situation, with Yayo claiming he later threw the pillow back at Ja Rule before the latter ultimately decided to remove himself from the flight entirely. Yayo claimed Ja purposely caused a ruckus to avoid any confrontation, knowing he would be removed from the plane if he caused a disturbance.