Ja Rule Says He’ll ‘Never’ Squash Beef With 50 Cent and Tony Yayo

Ja Rule says that while he regrets his recent public confrontation with Tony Yayo, fans shouldn't expect a reconciliation between them or with longtime rival 50 Cent.

Speaking with TMZ in New York City, Ja Rule made it clear that although he has matured, he has no plans to sit down and resolve their decades-long feud.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay," Ja Rule said. "Everybody can't be friends… But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war."

He added bluntly, "I don't deal with that side. I don't fuck with them; they don't fuck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."