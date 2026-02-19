Music

Ja Rule Says He’ll ‘Never’ Squash Beef With 50 Cent and Tony Yayo

Ja Rule says he’ll never reconcile with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, despite apologizing for the plane incident.

Ja Rule in a white shirt and chains; Tony Yayo in a hat and jacket; 50 Cent in a plaid suit and red shirt.
(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images), (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Ja Rule says that while he regrets his recent public confrontation with Tony Yayo, fans shouldn't expect a reconciliation between them or with longtime rival 50 Cent.

Speaking with TMZ in New York City, Ja Rule made it clear that although he has matured, he has no plans to sit down and resolve their decades-long feud.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay," Ja Rule said. "Everybody can't be friends… But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war."

He added bluntly, "I don't deal with that side. I don't fuck with them; they don't fuck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

Ja Rule's comments come weeks after a heated encounter with Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda on a Delta flight went viral. Video of the incident showed the men exchanging insults, reigniting attention around their long-running animosity. Despite standing firm on his position toward his rivals, Ja Rule later expressed regret over how he handled the situation publicly.

"I'm not proud of my behavior… I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there," he said in a statement shared after the incident. "I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man, and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

He also reflected on the situation during an appearance on the TODAY show, explaining that he felt a responsibility to set a better example.

"There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen," he said. "There's no room for disrespect, but also… there's a way to carry yourself."

Ja Rule's feud with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo dates back more than two decades, originating during the height of the early-2000s New York rap scene. The rivalry played out through diss tracks, interviews, and public confrontations, becoming one of hip-hop's most infamous ongoing conflicts.

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