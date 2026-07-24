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Ahead of the release of the 'Michael' biopic, we explore the King of Pop's various style eras throughout his legendary solo career.Shelton Boyd-Griffith
From 'Thriller's' album sales to the net worth of his estate, the numbers behind Michael Jackson are untouchable.Will Lavin
From the allegations to the artistry, 'Michael' faces impossible expectations. Here's what the biopic must do to honor the King of Pop's legacy.Kia Turner
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone