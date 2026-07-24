Thriller

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Singer Michael Jackson is shown with two armfuls of award statues at the 1984 Grammy Awards.
Music

‘Thriller’ Returns to No. 1 After 42 Years, Fueled by Michael Jackson Biopic

Michael Jackson's landmark 1982 album racked up 62,000 equivalent album units in a single tracking week, driven by 50.3 million streams.

Mark Elibert75 days ago
Viola Davis & James Patterson Collaborate on New Book, 'Judge Stone'
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Teams Up With James Patterson for New Novel 'Judge Stone'

The thriller is scheduled for release in March 2026 on Little, Brown & Company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
A person leans against lockers in a hallway, looking at their phone. The image has a glitch effect.
Pop Culture

The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Brent Eickhoff325 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Quavo attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Quavo’s New Thriller ‘Takeover’ Is Headed to Cannes

The rapper stars alongside Billy Zane in the film, which will premiers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams453 days ago
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Sinners Movie Poster
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Tops Box Office With $61 Million Global Debut

The R-rated horror flick directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan bests 'A Minecraft Movie' in its opening weekend.

Alex Ocho463 days ago
Halle Berry
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look At Extreme Transformation for ‘Never Let Go’ Role: 'Momma in the Making'

Berry got fake armpit hair, eyebrows, and many tattoos for the horror-thriller film.

tara mahadevan667 days ago
Kim Kardashian posing in a black lace outfit with a high collar
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Set to Expand Acting Résumé by Starring in New Thriller

The reality TV veteran recently nabbed a role on 'American Horror Story: Delicate.'

Alex Ocho875 days ago
bape michael jackson jacket
Style

Bape Unveils Limited Edition Jacket Inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

The extremely limited run of jackets is part of a larger Michael Jackson collection launching this month.

Trace William Cowen1007 days ago
tjbhenks Jack Ryan on amzzon
Pop Culture

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.

Alyson Lewis1109 days ago
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Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie, both icons
Pop Culture

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Will Produce and Star in Action Thriller 'Maude v Maude'

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie will star in action thriller 'Maude v Maude,' which is intriguingly described as being “Bond vs. Bourne"–esque.

Starr Savoy1196 days ago
Tessa Thompson attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Lead Flying Lotus-Directed Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will lead the cast of 'Ash,' an upcoming sci-fi thriller directed by musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus.

Joe Price1428 days ago
Barbie Ferreira on red carpet
Pop Culture

Barbie Ferreira Cast in Blumhouse Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ Following 'Euphoria' Exit

Less than a week after announcing she is leaving the cast of HBO's 'Euphoria,' Barbie Ferreira has landed a role in an upcoming Prime Video thriller.

Brad Callas1428 days ago
A still from In the Vault series is pictured
Pop Culture

‘In the Vault’ Season 2 Debuts on Crackle

A podcast personality aims to get some questions of their own answered in the new season of 'In the Vault,' which debuted this week on Crackle.

Trace William Cowen1439 days ago

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