Kim Kardashian Set to Expand Acting Résumé by Starring in New Thriller

Amazon MGM Studios acquired a thriller feature set to star Kim Kardashian.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is based on an original idea by writer Natalie Krinsky, who will pen the script and produce alongside Kardashian and Bruna Papandrea. Whether the film gets a theatrical or streaming release is still unconfirmed.

Krinsky wrote and directed the 2020 rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery. She also has writing credits on shows such as Red Band Society and the original Gossip Girl.

Kardashian is no stranger to the camera. The 43-year-old reality TV star first arrived on the small screen in 2007 with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons until 2021 before spinning off as The Kardashians on Hulu the following year.

Kim joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate in September alongside Emma Roberts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Cara Delevingne. Her other credits include Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and voicing the role of Delores in two of the Paw Patrol movies.