Super Bowl LII

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Bob Costas attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance for 'Network'
Sports

Bob Costas Says He Was Removed From 2018 Super Bowl Broadcast Team for Concussion Stance

The end of Bob Costas' career ended with NBC abruptly removing Costas from last year's Super Bowl broadcast team.

Xavier Hamilton2714 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Sports

It’s Still Unclear If the Eagles Will Visit the White House

The Eagles have yet to commit to a White House visit, but they are reportedly "discussing it."

Gavin Evans3007 days ago
Malcolm Butler
Sports

Malcolm Butler Says He Almost Confronted Bill Belichick in the Middle of the Super Bowl About His Benching

Ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler says he almost confronted Bill Belichick in the middle of the Super Bowl about his benching.

Gavin Evans3031 days ago
Patriots LB Marquis Flowers prior to Super Bowl 52.
Sports

Patriots Player Fires Back at Eagles’ Lane Johnson for Calling Patriots ‘Miserable'

Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers is fine with 'The Patriot Way.'

Gavin Evans3077 days ago
Jason Kelce gives a wild speech at the Eagles Super Bowl parade.
Sports

Holy Sh*t, This Jason Kelce Super Bowl Parade Speech Is Nuts

Eagles center Jason Kelce dropped an insane Super Bowl parade speech on Thursday.

Gavin Evans3081 days ago
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Eagles fan.
Sports

Eagles Fans Are Going Absolutely Bonkers at the Super Bowl Parade in Philly

Eagles fans are letting out more than 50 years of pent-up aggression during the team's Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Chris Yuscavage3081 days ago
Gisele Bndchen attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017
Sports

Gisele Bündchen Clarifies Post-Super Bowl Comments to Her Kids

Gisele Bündchen clarifies her post-Super Bowl comments to her kids after (a few) people made a stink out of it.

Gavin Evans3082 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles fans
Sports

Philadelphia Mayor Warning 'Knuckleheads' to Stay Away From Eagles' Championship Parade

The Philadelphia mayor wants the "knucklehead contingent" to stay home during the Eagles Super Bowl championship parade.

tara mahadevan3082 days ago
Malcolm Jenkins.
Sports

Eagles Player Malcolm Jenkins Explains Why He Won't Attend White House 'Photo Op'

Malcolm Jenkins is one of the Eagles players who is going to skip the team's trip to the White House following their Super Bowl LII win.

Danielle Corcione3082 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Prank Two Eagles Players Into Thinking Nick Foles Got Traded

Jimmy Kimmel tries to trick two Eagles players that their quarterback got traded after their historic Super Bowl win.

Victoria L. Johnson3083 days ago
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Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.
Sports

Burglars Broke Into Rob Gronkowski's Home While He Was Away at Super Bowl

An already bad week just got worse for Rob Gronkowski.

Chris Yuscavage3083 days ago
Kevin Hart at the Super Bowl.
Sports

Kevin Hart Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video of Him Downing Drinks at the Super Bowl

Kevin Hart reveals how many drinks he had during Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

Chris Yuscavage3083 days ago
jay ayaji
Sports

Eagles RB Jay Ajayi Takes Shot at Ex-Coach After Winning Super Bowl

Jay Ajayi had a message for Dolphins coach Adam Gase after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Gavin Evans3084 days ago
nick young
Sports

Watch Draymond Green Try to Shame Nick Young Into Paying Up Big $ on Super Bowl Bet

Draymond Green goes the public shaming route to get Nick Young to pay up on his $2,000 Super Bowl bet.

Gavin Evans3084 days ago
Melvin Gordon.
Sports

NFL Star Melvin Gordon Does His Best Lil Uzi Vert Impersonation and Keeps It Real on NFL Rappers

Melvin Gordon discusses his love for Lil Uzi Vert, NFL rappers, overpriced chains, and more during Super Bowl Weekend.

Chris Yuscavage3084 days ago
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Chris Long.
Sports

These Eagles Players Already Decided They Won't Visit White House to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Donald Trump won't be getting many visitors from the sports world over the next few years.

Julia Reiss3084 days ago

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