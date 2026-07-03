Super Bowl LVI

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Jay-Z in a leather jacket and sunglasses performs on stage with 50 Cent, who wears a patterned shirt and cap, holding a drink
Music

50 Cent Claims Jay Z's Roc Nation Wanted Him Blocked From Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Eminem Wouldn’t Do It Without Me'

The G-Unit boss also took a swipe Beyoncé's Grammy wins: "I don’t know who’s voting in that sh*t."

Joshua Espinoza715 days ago
Aaron Donald on the field after Super Bowl LVI
Sports

Aaron Donald on Signing With Donda Sports: 'It Was a No-Brainer'

Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has partnered with Kanye West's Donda Sports. "It was a no-brainer," he said.

Brad Callas1510 days ago
Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford seen at the Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade and Rally.
Sports

Rams, Matthew and Kelly Stafford to Cover Medical Fees for Photographer Who Fractured Spine at Super Bowl Rally

The Los Angeles Rams, along with Matthew and Kelly Stafford, will cover medical costs for the photographer who was injured after falling off a stage.

Jose Martinez1610 days ago
50 Cent performs during Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Music

50 Cent Responds to Fans 'Teasing' Him About His Weight After Super Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent took to social media Thursday to respond to critics who mocked his weight following his surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Brad Callas1610 days ago
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Music

Britney Spears Shouts Out Eminem’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance: ‘He Should Have Had Way More Time’

Britney tuned into the massive halftime show on Sunday, and wound up taking to Instagram to give a special shout-out to Slim Shady in particular.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1613 days ago
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'Game' performs during Sydney Supafest Music Festival at ANZ Stadium
Music

The Game Implies He Should Have Been Included in Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Game appears to be feeling a bit left out following the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1613 days ago
Dr. Dre speaks with TMZ after Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
Music

Dr. Dre on Eminem Taking a Knee, Shares What Kendrick Line Was Omitted From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre caught up with TMZ one day after the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show to discuss the NFL's stance on Eminem kneeling and which lyric was omitted.

Jose Martinez1613 days ago
Ye is pictured with a full face covering
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow Pokes Fun at Kanye's Mask While Sitting a Few Rows Behind Him at Super Bowl, Ye Reacts (UPDATE)

Judd Apatow, who isn't exactly known for widely imitated fashion choices, shared some Super Bowl LVI-focused commentary during Sunday's game.

Trace William Cowen1614 days ago
Snoop Dogg poses alongside his mother
Music

How Snoop Dogg Paid Tribute to His Late Mother During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop’s mother Beverly Tate died at age 70 in October, and the rap legend paid tribute to her during his portion of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Brenton Blanchet1614 days ago
Drake during Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
Sports

Here's How Much Drake Made on Super Bowl LVI Bets After Putting Up More Than $1.25 Million

After laying down $1.26 million on Super Bowl LVI bets, Drake cashed in on Odell Beckham Jr.’s first quarter touchdown and the Rams’ win over the Bengals.

Brad Callas1614 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar is seen at the Super Bowl
Style

Kendrick Lamar Wore Custom Outfit From Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar punctuated the already memorable Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance by rocking an equally memorable custom Louis Vuitton look.

Trace William Cowen1614 days ago
Super bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre kendrick snoop eminem and mary j. blige.
Music

Watch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show f/ Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent performed during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, which took place at SoFi Stadium.

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
Snoop Dogg speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference.
Style

Snoop Dogg Shows Off New Death Row Chain He's Wearing for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg is celebrating his new album 'B.O.D.R.' and acquisition of Death Row Records with a new chain that he's wearing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
Kodak Black photographed in Brooklyn
Music

Kodak Black Tweets After Being Shot, Says He Has Box Seats With Drake at Super Bowl

Following Kodak Black's involvement in a shooting Saturday morning, the rapper took to Twitter to say he'll be going to the Super Bowl with Drake.

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
Ciara and Russell Wilson at the ESPYS
Music

Ciara and Russell Wilson Reportedly Walk Out of Super Bowl Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson reportedly left Drake's Super Bowl performance on Saturday night because Ciara's ex Future was Drizzy's surprise performer.

taramhdvn1615 days ago
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2 Chainz performing at 'Legendz Of The Streetz' tour
Pop Culture

2 Chainz Wants Snoop Dogg to Smoke Weed During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: 'That Would Be Legendary'

TMZ caught up with 2 Chainz at LAX this week, asking the rapper what he thought about Snoop Dogg lighting up during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Brad Callas1615 days ago
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at Art Gala
Pop Culture

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Mingle With Justin Bieber at Super Bowl Party

Justin Bieber kicked off Super Bowl weekend by performing live at his star-studded party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California

Brad Callas1616 days ago

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