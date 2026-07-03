Fans React to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Halftime Show
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Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.tara mahadevan
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for Feb. 11-Feb. 13. Including 'Bel-Air,' 'Inventing Anna,' 'Marry Me,' the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and more.Karla Rodriguez
If you’re one of those people still on the fence about OBJ, I promise you it’s okay to root for him to win a ring on Sunday. Here's all the reasons why.Pierce Simpson
The Rams aggressively manipulated the salary cap and available assets in order to supercharge their roster. Should teams follow their path to the Super Bowl?Ian Wharton