Super Bowl LIII

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Music

Usher and Alicia Keys’ Steamy Super Bowl Halftime Show Hug Has the Internet Ablaze

Keys made a special appearance during Usher's halftime show performance.

Jade Gomez886 days ago
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Los Angeles Rams
Sports

Tom Brady Prefers to Be Called ‘Trash’ Instead of the GOAT

Doubt has shaped Tom Brady into a person that he says is "absolutely" more driven by criticism than success.

Xavier Hamilton2719 days ago
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates
Sports

Patriots Fan Tries Sneaking Into Locker Room Celebration Using Security Guard's Jacket

Alas, his dreams of popping bottles with Tom Brady just weren't meant to be.

Xavier Hamilton2720 days ago
Duron Harmon #21 of the New England Patriots celebrates
Sports

Patriots' Duron Harmon Will Not Be Visiting the White House, He Would Rather Meet With Obama

It will be interesting to see which players will follow Harmon's lead.

Xavier Hamilton2720 days ago
A general view as the the New England Patriots celebrate their 13 to 3 win
Sports

Super Bowl LIII Was The Least Watched Super Bowl in 10 Years

Multiple boycotts could be to blame for the decrease in ratings.

Xavier Hamilton2720 days ago
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SHAQ, Gronk, Steve Aoki, A Trak, DJ Irie
Music

Shaq Is Bringing His Fun House to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII

Shaq's Fun House will be in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, and will feature performances from Diplo, Migos, T-Pain, and Tiesto, among others.

Khal2731 days ago

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