Buy Kendall Roy's Lanvin Suit and Many More Roy Family Items At This Succession Auction

Succession fans, you have just two weeks to snag some prized possessions from the Roy Family.

Until Jan. 13, Heritage Auctions is selling hundreds of props and costumes from the HBO television show, which concluded with its fourth and final season last May. Although Kendall Roy's luxury New York City penthouse and the Lürssen-crafted Solandge yacht aren't up for grabs, people can bid on Shiv Roy's black pinstripe blazer and pantsuit set, Logan Roy's Waystar desktop decor, Roman Roy's Living + Partial presentation gear, and more.

All the items will allow Succession enthusiasts to live out their rich dreams, even if it means nabbing a faux New York Magazine with the Roy family dynasty on the cover from the season one episode "Austerlitz."

The lowest item in the auction starts at $4 for Cousin Greg's season one "Dundee" blazer and suede shoes, while the heftiest item currently sits at $2,100 for the character's bronze dinner bell from the season four episode "Shit Show at the Fuck Factory." The comical scene shows Greg knocking the bell over in Logan's townhouse and being caught by a maid. "I'm sorry if my bell summoned you," Greg said in the scene, later requesting the bell from Logan's collection post-funeral.

Television fanatics have ten days to clamor over the memorabilia until the Succession goods are gone for good.