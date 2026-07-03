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Zohran Mamdani
Life

Zohran Mamdani Declared Winner of New York City Mayoral Race

Mamdani will be New York City's 111th mayor.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho367 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal at a UFC Hall of Fame event, wearing a patterned suit and tie, smiling against a dark backdrop.
Sports

Shaq Buys Dresses for Customers at Staten Island Boutique After Stopping to Use Bathroom

Shaq treated customers at a Staten Island boutique, buying dresses for a bridal party and a quinceañera shopper.

Mark Elibert373 days ago
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Video Game 'Project Shaolin' Reportedly Coming to Xbox

The project will mark Wu-Tang's latest video game endeavor since partnering with Fortnite in 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams950 days ago
Family Searching for Answers After N.Y. Lawyer, 38, Is Killed While Traveling in Chile
Life

Staten Island Attorney Killed While Vacationing in Chile

The family of 38-year-old Eric Garvin have since gone to the country in an attempt to find answers. Authorities say the man was fatally shot on Jan. 14.

Joshua Espinoza1266 days ago
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Colin Jost on Seth Meyers
Pop Culture

Colin Jost on Him and Pete Davidson Naming Their Staten Island Ferry 'Titanic 2'

The Saturday Night Live stars purchased the nearly 60-year-old ferry for $280,000 earlier this year. Jost explains some of the issues they've faced since then.

Joshua Espinoza1385 days ago
Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing.
Life

NYC Mayor Questions Rudy Giuliani's Account of Being Slapped: 'Falsely Reporting a Crime Is a Crime' (UPDATE)

Rudy Giuliani was in a supermarket speaking with shoppers while campaigning for his son's gubernatorial bid, when someone slapped him on the back.

Jose Martinez1481 days ago
Grant Williams and Ghostface Killah
Music

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Worker Who Spent 23 Years in Prison Over Murder He Didn’t Commit to Get $7M From NYC

A man who once worked in Wu-Tang Clan's Staten Island studio has won $7 million from New York City for wrongfully serving 23 years in prison.

tara mahadevan1515 days ago
Ghostface Killah Birthday Celebration on May 09, 2022
Music

Ghostface Killah Has Received His Own Day in NYC

May 9 is officially Ghostface Killah Day in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams awarded the day to the Wu-Tang legend at the opening of his Killah Koffee shop.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1528 days ago
Amazon warehouse on Staten
Life

Staten Island Amazon Workers Make History by Voting to Unionize

The feat was quickly celebrated by workers' advocates on social media and elsewhere, while Amazon maintained its stance that unions aren't "the best answer."

Trace William Cowen1568 days ago
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Photograph of Colin Jost and Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Drop $280K on Old Staten Island Ferry With Plans to Turn It Into Venue

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry to turn it into an entertainment venue with their partner, Paul Italia.

tara mahadevan1638 days ago
Kim Kardashian is seen on November 03, 2021 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Rent Out Staten Island Movie Theater Ahead of 'SNL' (UPDATE)

And owner Jesse Scarola told TMZ that Pete visits “at least once a month with friends,” but the date with Kim differed in that they used a side door.

Joshua Espinoza1671 days ago
A selfie taken by New Yorker Rene Ayarde
Life

Woman Charged in Murder of Elderly Staten Island Man With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Body

Rene Ayarde, who was once a home health aide to 80-year-old Staten Island resident Robert Raynor, was arrested on Nov. 12 and is being charged with murder.

Brenton Blanchet1690 days ago
Method Man and Pete Davidson on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Watch Method Man and Pete Davidson Join Forces on 'SNL' for Staten Island Parody Song

Method Man and Pete Davidson joined forces this weekend on 'Saturday Night Live' to pay tribute to Staten Island with a parody of "Walking In Memphis."

Brad Callas1699 days ago
Screenshot of Cop Stopping Car, Planting Weed
Life

Judge Dismisses Man’s 2018 Drug Conviction After NYPD Officer Accused of Planting Marijuana

A Staten Island judge has overturned a 2018 drug conviction for Jason Serrano, who was potentially framed by an NYPD officer planting weed on him.

tara mahadevan1716 days ago
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Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Defends Staten Island Jokes, Praises Kid Cudi's 'SNL' Dress in New Interview

Pete Davidson stopped by the 'Breakfast Club' headquarters this week ahead of a controversial Elon Musk-hosted episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Trace William Cowen1898 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Moves Out of House He Was Sharing With His Mom

Pete Davidson has followed through on a joke he made back in February on 'Weekend Update' by moving out of the house that he was sharing with his mom.

Gavin Evans1928 days ago

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