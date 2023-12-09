Wu-Tang Clan Video Game 'Project Shaolin' Reportedly Coming to Xbox

Killa Beez can jump into gamer mode upon the release of Wu-Tang Clan's anticipated Xbox video game.

According to a new Insider Gaming report, an upcoming Wu-Tang game, titled Project Shaolin, will be a "a third-person melee-oriented RPG complete with four-player co-op," which features all nine longtime members of the Staten Island rap crew. Contributing music to the game is Just Blaze, who will reimagine most of the group's legendary catalog.

“Players can choose from four different weapons that all have different and unique play styles (single swords, dual swords, etc.),” states the report. “Gathered loot and items all fit into the game’s central social hub, named the ‘Neighborhood.’ Here, players will be able to sell their loot, listen to music, and show off their unique fashion choices with one another.”

Details about the interactive game first emerged in October 2021, and Project Shaolin will be developed by Brass Lion Entertainment, a new studio that was launched in 2019 by Manveer Heir. The Insider Gaming report notes that the video game is currently in its Alpha stage, which could signal a release in one to two years.

Project Shaolin will be Wu-Tang's first game in 24 years, as their Sony Playstation debut Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style dropped in 1999. Last year, the rap group brought their Wu Wear to Fortnite, with playable characters being able to rock exclusive skins and gear.