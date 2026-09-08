Rebecca Wagner Portrait

Rebecca Wagner

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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50 Free Things to Do in NYC This Winter

Here are 50 free things to do in NYC this winter.

Rebecca Wagner4290 days ago
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10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tommy Wiseau, the Man Responsible for "The Room"

All you need to know about Tommy Wiseau's "The Room," one of the worst movies ever made.

Rebecca Wagner4306 days ago
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50 Free Things to Do in NYC This Fall

You don't have to spend a dime to enjoy fall in New York City. There are plenty of free options to choose from in the Big Apple.

Rebecca Wagner4364 days ago
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10 Places You Should Work Today Other Than Your Office

Need a change in scenery? Skip the traditional office setting for one of these unorthodox work spaces.

Rebecca Wagner4378 days ago
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Get Fired in Style: 10 Things You Should Do If You Lose Your Job

Getting fired is a practical nightmare, but it's not the end of the world. Here's what you need to know.

Rebecca Wagner4399 days ago
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Data Dump: This Is Why Your Neighborhood Smells Like Ass

We used New York City's Open Data website to find out which boroughs smell the worst and where that awful stench is coming from.

Rebecca Wagner4428 days ago

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