Video Shows Woman Being Removed From Flight Over Strange Outburst: 'This Is George Floyd!'

Another day, a plane outburst.

A woman was forcibly removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after she had a bizarre meltdown on board.

In the full version of a video making the rounds, the woman is approached by officers who plead with her to calmly leave the airplane. "Why did you do that to me?" she can be heard crying as the officers continue to ask her to leave. "Stop! I will walk out on my own," she tells them as they try to remove her. "Why are you acting like I'm a rascal?"

The other passengers briefly laugh at her question before she demands the officers let go of her wrist. "Can I do that with freedom? All I care about is freedom," she says as she becomes increasingly animated. She's then informed she's under arrest, and tells the officers, "I've been there before, I'm not scared. I've fucking been there before."

The woman then notices people recording the incident. "You're hurting me sheriff," she then says. "I can't breathe! This is George Floyd!"

The staff on the plane informs everyone they would need to deboard the plane because of the incident, which was met with a groan by passengers. "I'm sorry, but guys, these people are terrible!" she says as the video ends, but not before one passenger told her, "Get off the plane!"