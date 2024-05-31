Video Shows 4 vs. 1 Fight at Baltimore Airport's Spirit Airlines Check-In Desk

A wild video recorded in Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport shows a four vs. one brawl that went down at the Spirit Airlines check-in desk.

In the video published by TMZ, a man appeared to get into an altercation with employees at the check-in desk that escalated into physical violence. The four individuals, who seemingly had Spirit-branded clothing on, all started swinging at the man after he got in a fighting stance. It's unclear what started the confrontation, but the four men who came from behind the check-in counter ended it by pinning the man to the ground. He took a series of punches and kicks as he was on the ground.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reportedly responded to the incident, which happened on Tuesday, May 28. Authorities have identified the five people involved. One of the individuals suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. A representative for Spirit Airlines said that the four men were employees of a third-party service, which has since suspended them pending the results of an internal investigation.