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WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: "America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Benheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England. The artwork is still missing following what police believe to be a burglary on September 14, in which the toilet, valued by some at £4.8million, was taken. In 1996, Cattelan famously stole the entire contents of one of his own exhibitions in Amsterdam but has strongly denied any involvement with this latest theft.
Life

Golden Toilet Sculpture Up for Sotheby's Auction for $10 Million

101.2 kilograms of gold were used to make the Maurizio Cattelan original, titled "America."

Jaelani Turner-Williams258 days ago
Michael Jordan's 'Closed Eyes Free Throw' Air Jordan 7
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's 'Closed Eyes Free Throw' Air Jordan 7 Is Expected to Sell for $400K

The auction for MJ's 'Closed Eyes Free Throw' Air Jordan 7 goes live this week.

Victor Deng302 days ago
A locker with a nameplate reading "Bryant" on it
Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Personal Locker From Staples Center Hits Auction With $1.5 Million Estimate

Earlier this year, Kobe's 2000 NBA Finals championship ring went for more than $927,000 in an unrelated auction.

Trace William Cowen725 days ago
Sneakers

Spike Lee's Gold Air Jordan 3s Sold for $50,000 in Auction

With the proceeds going to a good cause.

Victor Deng937 days ago
Style

2Pac's Ring Worn During Last Public Appearance Sold for $1 Million at Auction

The ring was initially believed to have sold for $300,000 before going for over triple that amount.

Mark Elibert1087 days ago
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Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 13 Just Sold for $2.2 Million

Sotheby's just sold an original Air Jordan 13 'Bred' worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals for a record-breaking $2.2 million.

Victor Deng1192 days ago
Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'FL x OW'
Sneakers

Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunks Available at Auction

The ultra-rare Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'FL x OW' collab is finally available to the public via an auction from Sotheby's. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1213 days ago
skepta denim tears skepta tears
Style

​​​​​​​Denim Tears Links With Skepta For Hand-Painted ‘Skepta Tears’ Capsule Collection

Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears has just unveiled its new curated collection alongside grime star Skepta and art/luxury marketplace Sotheby’s. The collection follo

Sanj Patel1401 days ago
The ‘Mona Lisa Of Cars,’ A Mercedes SLR 300 Coupe, Sells For A Record $142 Million
Life

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe Sells for a Record-Breaking $142 Million

Known as the "Mona Lisa of Cars," the 1955 vehicle was purchased this month by car dealer Simon Kidston on behalf of a client. It's only one of two ever built.

Joshua Espinoza1517 days ago
Andy Warhol's iconic ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sold at Christie's auction in New York
Style

Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for Record-Setting $195 Million at Auction

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe was sold on Monday at Christie's auction house in New York for a record-setting $195 million.

Brad Callas1528 days ago
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American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait
Music

2Pac's Childhood Poetry Book Expected to Go for Up to $300,000 at Auction

The haikus were written and illustrated by the late rapper when he was 11. According to Sotheby's, these mark Pac's earliest pieces of writing on record.

Joshua Espinoza1576 days ago
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

How to Buy the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

200 pairs of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s will be auctioned by Sotheby's with proceeds going to Virgil Abloh's scholarship fund for Black fashion students.

Ben Felderstein1640 days ago
Sotheby's auctions off rare black diamond from outer space
Life

Sotheby's Unveils 555-Carat Black Diamond Expected to Get Millions at Auction

Sotheby's has unveiled a rare black diamond that's thought to be from space. The gem will be auctioned off next month and will likely be bought for millions.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
View of Frida Kahlo's 'Diego y yo' painting.
Life

Frida Kahlo Painting Breaks Auction Record Previously Held by Her Husband Diego Rivera

Kahlo's "Diego y yo" sold for more money than any other piece of artwork from a Latin American artist, obliterating the previous record held by her husband.

Jose Martinez1702 days ago
The First Printing of the Final Text of the United States Constitution
Life

Group of 'Internet Friends' Who Raised Millions Lose Bid on Early Copy of U.S. Constitution (UPDATE)

"ConstitutionDAO"—a decentralized organization consisting of crypto investors—failed in their bid to buy the document at a Sotheby's auction.

Joshua Espinoza1702 days ago
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Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Fukijama Gold' Friends and Family
Sneakers

Sotheby's Is Auctioning Off Rare Sneakers From Entourage

Sotheby's is auctioning off the rare sneakers featured in HBO's hit tv series Entourage in its latest lot. Click here for the release details.

Victor Deng1719 days ago
Banksy "Love is in the Bin" painting
Life

Banksy's Shredded Painting Auctioned Off for Record $25.4 Million at Sotheby’s

British street artist Banksy's shredded painting "Love is in the Bin," which went viral back in 2018, sold for a record $25.4 million at a Sotheby's auction.

Brad Callas1735 days ago

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