Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Drake’s $1 Million Tupac Ring, Rick Ross’ $20 Million Watch, and More
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Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of July 2023 from Drake, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and more.Lei Takanashi
How Samsung partnered with Sotheby's, FoundersCard, and young designers on a charitable auction program.Andrew Luecke
Using the styles of famous black artists, we imagined what pieces would fill a Drake curated art show.Gregory Babcock
Nigo's auction hosted by Sotheby's took place yesterday, and here's a breakdown of the priciest things sold.Complex