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Latest Stories
Sports
Steph Curry Follows Humanitarian Award With AI Real Estate Move
How the Steph Curry-backed Simplicity AI is powering 1,300 Sotheby’s agents while he doubles down on philanthropy and community impact.
Bernadette Giacomazzo2 hours ago
Pop Culture
T. Rex Skeleton 'Gus' Sells for Record $50 Million, Becomes Most Expensive Dinosaur Ever
The skeleton shattered auction records after selling for $50.1 million at Sotheby's.
Mark Elibert2 days ago