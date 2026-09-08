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Andrew Luecke

Joined December 2015 | 42 posts
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Latest Stories

A person holding a blue and white Adidas sneaker, sitting in front of blue Adidas boxes, smiling. Wearing a striped shirt and jeans.

Model Giovanna Ramos Shares 5 Style Tips for Your Big Pants Summer

Andrew Luecke56 days ago
adidas Originals

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adidas Originals

A race car with "45" and Jordan logo, designed with pink and purple camo, displayed indoors. People and a large truck are in the background.

Jordan Got the Sneaker of the Year Win & Dropped Four AJ 11s at ComplexCon

Three days in Vegas with Jumpman.

Andrew Luecke300 days ago
Logo for "Complex Family Style Food Fest New York" with bold text on a black background.

Family Style New York Will Feature These Top Restaurants & Brand Collabs

Get ready for Scarr’s x Awake, Henry’s Pizza x Verdy, Shmackwich x LAAMS, L'industrie Pizzeria x BBC, Katz's x Pepsi, Buldak x Rokstar Chicken x VANDYTHEPINK, and much more.

Andrew Luecke489 days ago
Billboard for ComplexCon in Las Vegas featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott, with colorful floral mural in the background.

Can’t Miss ComplexCon Activations

Including sneaker collaborations, limited merch drops, rappers, and more.

Andrew Luecke670 days ago
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The Off-White™ VULC 779 skate shoe

Virgil Abloh’s Final Off-White™ Design Is a Skate Shoe

Andrew Luecke734 days ago
Off-White™

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Off-White™

Graphic featuring Ronaldinho promoting various Nike sneakers. Text: "Sneaker Shopping, Shop The Show, Featuring Ronaldinho." Several Nike sneaker models displayed

Shop Ronaldinho’s Sneaker Shopping Pickups

He made some interesting selections.

Andrew Luecke794 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High '85 sneakers in white with red accents and Nike logo, described as "Metallic Burgundy" in an article on sneakers

Solving The Air Jordan 1 ‘Metallic Burgundy’ Mystery

Andrew Luecke818 days ago
Jordan Brand

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Jordan Brand

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A pair of black and white sneakers displayed on a computer, surrounded by colorful posters and graffiti art on a wall

How The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Got Its Own Video Game

Andrew Luecke854 days ago
Jordan Brand

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Jordan Brand

Person examining various sneaker keychains displayed on a table

Genre-Bending Designer Georgina Treviño Makes Jewelry For A Global World

Andrew Luecke860 days ago
Jordan Brand

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Jordan Brand

Man seated on a bench in an art gallery showcasing paintings, focusing on his sneakers

Gustavo Zermeño Jr. Paints For His City And Himself

Andrew Luecke861 days ago
Jordan Brand

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Jordan Brand

Person seated on an office chair, smiling, wearing sneakers in a room with eclectic decor

King Marie Claims Her Crown

Andrew Luecke862 days ago
Jordan Brand

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Jordan Brand

A single grey Dime sneaker with distinctive perforations and a chunky brown sole, displayed against a plain background

Dime’s Dropping An Adidas ADI2000 Skate Shoe This Weekend

The sneaker will go live April 27 at 11am EST.

Andrew Luecke874 days ago
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Skateboarder in action behind an AVE 2.0 sneaker ad highlighting shoe features

The New AVE 2.0 Embodies Vans Skateboarding's Commitment to Progression

Andrew Luecke897 days ago
Vans Skateboarding

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Vans Skateboarding

Prada Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2023

Prada Linea Rossa Celebrates Juxtapositions in its Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Take a Look at these Prada Linea Rossa Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign Images Shot by Photographer Norbert Schoerner -- Prada Linea Rossa Spring/Summer 2023

Andrew Luecke1225 days ago
Header Image Prada Linea Rossa FW22 Charli DAmelio

Prada Linea Rossa Celebrates Fashion in Motion Via its Vibrant FW 22 Campaign

See Photos From the Vibrant Prada Linea Rossa Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign Featuring Technical Outerwear Like Mountain-Ready Jackets, Vests, Fleece &amp; Accessories.

Andrew Luecke1371 days ago

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