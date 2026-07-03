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Skechers Is Releasing OG Anunoby’s Game-Winning NBA Finals Sneakers
Anunoby's 'NYC Blue' SKX Nexus PE is releasing via pre-order this week.
OG Anunoby Is Getting a Skechers Signature Shoe
Here's what to know about Anunoby's upcoming Skechers shoe.
Skechers Made Work Boot-Inspired Sneakers For OG Anunoby
Here's what to know about Anunoby's 'Foreman' SKX Reign PE.
Skechers Is Getting Sued Over its Slip-On Shoes
HandsFree Labs and Kizik allege that Skechers’ hands-free shoes infringe on their patents.
Skechers Acquired by 3G Capital for $9 Billion
3G Capital's acquisition of Skechers is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2025.
Snoop Dogg's 'Doggystyle' Album Inspires These Skechers Shoes
Here's how to buy a pair.
Snoop Dogg and Skechers Are Dropping Weed Sneakers for 4/20
Here's how to buy a pair.
Joel Embiid Officially Signs With Skechers
Here's what we know about the latest deal.
Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Skechers on a Basketball Shoe
The latest move from the brand's recently introduced performance basketball line.
Nike Sues Skechers, New Balance for Flyknit Patent Infringement
The Swoosh is taking on two athletic footwear giants over its signature knitted material.
Skechers Announces Performance Basketball Sneaker Line
Along with confirming the signing of Julius Randle and Terance Mann.
Joel Embiid Is Reportedly Signing an Endorsement Deal With Skechers
Early details on the potential signing.
Doja Cat Has Her Own Skechers Collab Dropping This Week
Releasing early on StockX.
'SNL' Mocks Kanye West's Unannounced Visit to Skechers HQ
'Saturday Night Live' took aim at the artist formerly known as Kanye West in this weekend's episode, mocking Ye's unannounced visit to Skechers HQ.
Kanye Escorted Out of Skechers HQ After Pulling Up 'Unannounced and Uninvited'
The shoemaker confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, just days after Adidas announced it had terminated its years-long partnership with Ye.
Nike Sues Skechers Again, Denies 'Bullying' Accusations
Nike is suing Skechers again over intellectual property rights claims and denying accusations of bullying. Find out the latest here.
Shaq Really Made a Kid's Sneaker Line With Skechers
Shaquille O'Neal made a kid's basketball sneaker line with Skechers and it's available now. See the Shaq by Skechers Durafusion and Powershot here.