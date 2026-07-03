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OG Anunoby's 'NYC Blue' Skechers SKX Reign
Sneakers

Skechers Is Releasing OG Anunoby’s Game-Winning NBA Finals Sneakers

Anunoby's 'NYC Blue' SKX Nexus PE is releasing via pre-order this week.

Victor Deng18 days ago
OG Anunoby
Sneakers

OG Anunoby Is Getting a Skechers Signature Shoe

Here's what to know about Anunoby's upcoming Skechers shoe.

Victor Deng30 days ago
"Foreman" SKX Reign PE
Sneakers

Skechers Made Work Boot-Inspired Sneakers For OG Anunoby

Here's what to know about Anunoby's 'Foreman' SKX Reign PE.

Victor Deng41 days ago
Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins
Sneakers

Skechers Is Getting Sued Over its Slip-On Shoes

HandsFree Labs and Kizik allege that Skechers’ hands-free shoes infringe on their patents.

Victor Deng357 days ago
Skechers Storefront
Sneakers

Skechers Acquired by 3G Capital for $9 Billion

3G Capital's acquisition of Skechers is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2025.

Victor Deng438 days ago
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Basketball player on court in sneakers preparing to play, crowd in the background
Sneakers

Joel Embiid Officially Signs With Skechers

Here's what we know about the latest deal.

Victor Deng835 days ago
Sneakers

Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Skechers on a Basketball Shoe

The latest move from the brand's recently introduced performance basketball line.

Riley Jones904 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Sues Skechers, New Balance for Flyknit Patent Infringement

The Swoosh is taking on two athletic footwear giants over its signature knitted material.

Riley Jones983 days ago
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Sneakers

Skechers Announces Performance Basketball Sneaker Line

Along with confirming the signing of Julius Randle and Terance Mann.

Victor Deng996 days ago
Sneakers

Joel Embiid Is Reportedly Signing an Endorsement Deal With Skechers

Early details on the potential signing.

Victor Deng1002 days ago
Sneakers

Doja Cat Has Her Own Skechers Collab Dropping This Week

Releasing early on StockX.

Victor Deng1033 days ago
'SNL' Sketchers Commercial
Pop Culture

'SNL' Mocks Kanye West's Unannounced Visit to Skechers HQ

'Saturday Night Live' took aim at the artist formerly known as Kanye West in this weekend's episode, mocking Ye's unannounced visit to Skechers HQ.

Brad Callas1355 days ago
Kanye at the game staring ahead
Style

Kanye Escorted Out of Skechers HQ After Pulling Up 'Unannounced and Uninvited'

The shoemaker confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, just days after Adidas announced it had terminated its years-long partnership with Ye.

Joshua Espinoza1359 days ago
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Skechers Skech Air Jumpin' Dots
Sneakers

Nike Sues Skechers Again, Denies 'Bullying' Accusations

Nike is suing Skechers again over intellectual property rights claims and denying accusations of bullying. Find out the latest here.

Riley Jones2452 days ago
Shaq at the 2019 NBA Awards
Sneakers

Shaq Really Made a Kid's Sneaker Line With Skechers

Shaquille O'Neal made a kid's basketball sneaker line with Skechers and it's available now. See the Shaq by Skechers Durafusion and Powershot here.

Riley Jones2536 days ago

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