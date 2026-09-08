Jared Goldstein
Joined March 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Here's What Could Happen If Brands Copy Nike's Auto-Lacing Technology
The Nike Mag launched the brand into the future, but can the brand sue other companies if they try to copy?
Jared Goldstein3620 days ago
How Converse Was Able to Sue the Crap Out of Other Sneaker Brands
Converse sued 31 sneaker brands in 2014, and the decision has finally come in.
Jared Goldstein3733 days ago
Here's What Happens When a Brand Gets Sued for Ripping Off a Sneaker Design
What happens when a brand copies a design?
Jared Goldstein3828 days ago