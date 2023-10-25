Skechers Announces Performance Basketball Sneaker Line

According to Skechers, the SKX Resagrip was made for players who "move at top speed." The sneaker is equipped with a mid-cut upper that's paired with a Hyper Burst Pro sockliner for superior comfort. The standout element of the sneaker is the decked-out tooling, which features Hyper Burst cushioning along with Goodyear Resagrip tech on the outsole.

The Skechers SKX Float also features a mid-cut construction on the upper that's focused on giving players additional stability on the court. Much like the Resagrip, this silhouette also utilizes the Hyper Burst Pro, Hyper Burst, and Goodyear Resagrip technologies.

“It’s been an incredible experience working with Skechers," Randle said. "They’re new to the sport, so we have the opportunity to do exciting things outside the box in a positive and impactful way. Skechers is a great fit for me because I’m a competitive player and they have this same approach when it comes to their mission to make the best shoe on the court. This is the next stage in a journey for Skechers and for my career, so we’re trailblazing together with these amazing shoes. I love that.”

Readers who are interested to buying the Skechers SKX Resagrip and SKX Float sneakers can do so starting next week at Skechers.com/basketball. Both pairs will retail for $150 each.