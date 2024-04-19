Snoop Dogg and Skechers Are Dropping Weed Sneakers for 4/20

Fresh off of collaborating on a basketball shoe in January, Snoop Dogg and Skechers have joined forces to celebrate one of the rapper's favorite holidays, 4/20.

Shown here are the Snoop Dogg x Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, with multiple colorways available now. According to the footwear brand, the duo chose this silhouette for the project so that wearers won't need to bend down and tie their shoes when they're under the influence for the cannabis holiday.

The sneaker is equipped with a premium leather upper, paired with smokey graphics printed around the heel. Co-branding is stamped on the tongue, with Snoop Dogg's "S" logo appearing on the midsole and outsole. The collab is available in multiple colorways, including olive, tan, black, and white. The sneakers are priced at $100 each and are available at Skechers.com and at select Skechers stores. Grab a closer look at the project below.