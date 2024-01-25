Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Skechers on a Basketball Shoe

Skechers' surprising move into the performance basketball space adds yet another twist today through a new collaboration with brand ambassador Snoop Dogg.

Available now is the Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip "Boss Treatment" collab which comes in two colorways. The SKX Resagrip, which was one of two models introduced by the brand in October as it threw its hat into the hoops ring, uses the brand's Hyper Burst cushioning and has received an on-court co-sign from Philadelphia 76ers star Joell Embiid.

Snoop's version of the shoe is priced at $160 and retains all of the performance elements found on the standard SKX Resagrip, but replaces the brand's usual S logo font with the typeface found on the legendary rapper's logo. It's available in orange, which Snoop is seen showing off here, as well as a white with iridescent detailing.